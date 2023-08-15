Madden 24 is finally here. Those who pre-ordered the game’s Deluxe Edition will get first dibs on the latest version of the NFL-sanctioned video game. The newest Madden has some exciting features like crossplay, allowing games on various consoles to enjoy the same multi-player match.

They also brought back the Superstar Mode and enhanced controls for Franchise Mode. Electronic Arts also improved FieldSense, making player movements look more realistic. Despite these enhancements, the game is already having issues after its launch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans berate EA Sports for Madden 24 server crash

JPAFootball shared the unfortunate incident shortly after Madden 24 was made public. They tweeted:

“𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Madden 24 is not off to a great start. The game “came out” at 8 pm est, but the servers aren’t working, and all you can do is quick play. Seems like they were unprepared for the large number of people to get on the game. Almost two hours after the “release” of the game and you can only do a quick play?”

Expand Tweet

This unforeseen trouble led a football fan to comment and mention EA Sports American Football Production Director Clint Oldenburg.

“It’s incredibly pathetic that a BILLION dollar company can’t launch their game. @EAMaddenNFL @ea @ClintOldenburg hey Clint the p*ssy? you got anything to say, or you just hiding like a lil b*tch? I’m sure ur wife and kids appreciate how much of a p*ssy you are smfh”

Expand Tweet

Another gaming fanatic said:

“F*cking garbage @EASPORTS @EAMaddenNFL”

Expand Tweet

Here are other comments regarding Madden 24’s server crash.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

EA still has time to fix the crash before those who pre-ordered the Standard Edition can get access to the game.

Will EA Sports lose the contract to create Madden video games?

Much is at stake for EA Sports in Madden 24 which features Josh Allen as the cover athlete. YouTuber Flight White mentioned months ago that the company is in the final year of its contract to produce Madden games. However, they could get an extension if they reach a specific sales quota.

There are also subjective comments regarding the game’s official soundtrack for not including hip-hop mogul Kanye West.

Unfortunately, problems like server crashes might not help their cause. Gamers also criticized other issues, ranging from Madden coins that miraculously disappeared to Darren Waller’s face recognition that resembled Al Horford.

Electronic Arts must do good with the latest Madden, or 2K Sports might get a shot at developing the NFL’s official video game.