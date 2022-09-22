Magic: The Gathering guide - 5 ways to "cheat" with Surprise Party

One of the best parts of the “Un” sets in Magic: The Gathering is that you can occasionally find cards that not only allow you to cheat but also encourage you. From Cheatyface to Entirely Normal Armchair, there are cards that you have to sneak into play to get the most out of them. Surprise Party is one of those, but it’s done in an entirely new and hilarious way.

Surprise Party is a new card in Unfinity, and this Magic: The Gathering card rewards you for being crafty, cunning, and just a touch sneaky. The more cunning you are than your opponent, the better. Before you cast this enchantment, you need to sneak as many printed Clown Robot tokens into play as possible. The only catch is that they can't be touching each other, and the other player can't catch you.

Then, when you cast a Surprise Party, you yell “Surprise!” and reveal your Clown Tokens. From there, you now have plenty of robots to play with, and all the Robots you control have +1/+0 and vigilance.

Some of these tactics only work on the same person once, and this is not the only way to sneak out tokens. Depending on the social situation and area you are playing in, there might be other, even better ways.

Surprise Party means finding clever ways to cheat in Magic: The Gathering

1) Hide tokens in your (or your opponent’s) sleeves!

Just slide these tokens into your Magic: The Gathering card sleeves! The downside to this is that your opponent isn’t likely to fall for it twice. However, you can put one in each of your card sleeves and only reveal the ones you want. That means you can only reveal the ones that are under creatures.

Don’t make it seem like your lands have them, and then the next time you play, reveal those instead. If you’re sleeving your deck on location, you’ll have to be a bit more sneaky about how you do it, but it’s entirely possible.

The louder and more noisy your play area is, the easier it is. This is the most effortless and most effective way to cheat in Clown Robots for most of your Magic: The Gathering matches. If you are especially clever, offer to help sleeve their cards and put them in that way!

2) Ask to read your opponent’s cards

One of the benefits to Magic: The Gathering is that there are thousands of cards. Because of this, you can feign ignorance and ask to read every single one of your opponent’s cards as they play them. If you’re skilled at sleight-of-hand, you can slide a token into these card sleeves.

You can also distract your opponent by reading the card, and sliding a clown token under one of your own cards, or one of theirs. You could also call a Judge, if your Local Game Store has a Judge. While taking your time to read the cards, slide these tokens under other parts of the play area.

3) Use Clown Robots instead of other tokens

Magic: The Gathering has so many token types - food, creature, you name it, the game got it. You don’t have to have official, sanctioned MTG tokens for your deck, either. Just play some “upside down tokens,” declaring them Food Tokens, Soldier Tokens, whatever you need them to be.

Your opponent has no reason to think anything of this either. This is another strategy that might not work more than once. However, you’ll have to find other token types or excuses to put token cards into play. You can use them to keep track of counters on planeswalkers, or as +1/+1 counters. Just put them in play and slide them under/next to a card that has them.

Use them to keep track of life, or copied cards, whatever sneaky thing you can think of!

4) Put them under your playmat

This one might feel like a no-brainer and another situation that will only work once. If you put them under while you’re getting set up, make sure they aren’t touching, and put as many under there as you possibly can.

As a seasoned Magic: The Gathering player, I’m even going to try and do this while looking directly at the other player. Carry on a conversation, call a friend over to the table, or send your opponent a meme in a group chat/via text, provided you two are friends. The moment their eyes leave the battlefield, casually slide a token under the side or top of your playmat.

Then, when you cast the spell, you can yell “Surprise!” and pull up the playmat. The key is that your opponent cannot see you do it. If they do, it doesn’t count.

5) Distract your opponent, and sneak them into play

This is the most varied strategy, and it’s always going to be different. It also goes hand-in-hand with the others. You have to sneak these tokens into play without your opponent seeing it. You can put your Attractions deck onto the battlefield with a token underneath it.

If it’s a messy battlefield, you can hide cards under your deck, under a deckbox, or whatever messy objects are on the battlefield. You can use cards that also require your opponent to not catch you and “get caught”. Use it for some sleight-of-hand.

This one is more fluid, but it’s all about finding a way to distract other players. Call another player over for a ruling, ask your friend to get you a snack or a drink, and while popping it open, slide a Clown Robot under something in play.

Magic: The Gathering’s Unfinity offered players a brand new way to show off just how clever they are. The better you know your opponent, the more rewarding it’s going to be to pull the wool over their eyes.

It’s worth noting that your opponent in Magic: The Gathering cannot simply declare “I see your Clown Tokens” either. They have to be visible. You cannot simply use a blanket statement to “discover” them. Don’t let your opponent get one over on you this way. Unfinity is a set that is supposed to be sneaky and wacky, so use that to your advantage.

