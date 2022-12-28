Magic: The Gathering leak reveals overwhelmingly powerful Green Sun's Twilight

Over the holiday season, a Magic: The Gathering card was allegedly leaked by someone, though it’s unclear who found it. Shared across Reddit, Facebook, and Twitter, this card was technically already confirmed to exist, thanks to the Wizards of the Coast presentation on Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

When Blue Sun’s Twilight was shown, Wizards of the Coast confirmed there would be a full set of these cards - one for each color. While Blue Sun’s Twilight is powerful, the new card, known as Green Sun’s Twilight, brings incredible levels of power to Standard and other metas. Here’s what we know.

Green Sun’s Twilight could be a powerful new staple across multiple Magic: The Gathering metas

Green Sun’s Twilight is a card that has some real potential for other, older formats like Modern and Legacy. Not simply strong in Standard or Commander, this card could become overwhelmingly strong, depending on how lucky you get. What does it do for Magic: The Gathering players?

Green Sun’s Twilight

Mana Value: GX

GX Rarity: Rare

Rare Card Type: Sorcery

Sorcery First Ability: Reveal the top X plus one cards of your library. Choose a creature card and a land card from among them. Put those cards into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in random order. If X is 5 or more, instead, put the chosen cards onto the battlefield or into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in random order.

What makes this so powerful is that you don’t have to pay a specific amount of mana. In previous “Green Sun’s” style cards - Genesis Wave, Green Sun’s Zenith - you pay the amount of mana for a creature you’re looking for. If you want to play Magic: The Gathering’s Ghalta, Primal Hunger, for example, you’d pay 10 mana and search for it.

TikiCrouch @tikicrouch



#MTGPhyrexia #phyrexia #magicthegathering #MTGLegacy #mtgmodern Does Green Sun's Twilight seem overpowered? Not in draft or limited. Or commander. But modern and legacy. Zenith and Genesis Wave have a casting cost limitation. This strikes me as a new staple in #Eldrazi Does Green Sun's Twilight seem overpowered? Not in draft or limited. Or commander. But modern and legacy. Zenith and Genesis Wave have a casting cost limitation. This strikes me as a new staple in #Eldrazi#MTGPhyrexia #phyrexia #magicthegathering #MTGLegacy #mtgmodern https://t.co/NXhfXtZtwt

Instead, Green Sun’s Twilight in Magic: The Gathering has you pay an amount of mana, and you look at that many cards plus one. So if you pay seven mana, you look at the top eight cards and put any creature and land from among them, and put them into play or your hand.

You can easily play some of the biggest, most powerful creatures in your deck, and it’s easy to mana ramp into that. Green is the best color for a mana ramp, after all.

So far, we have seen no must-pick Magic: The Gathering cards for Phyrexia: All Will Be One, but it very well could be a game-changer in Legacy. Instead of having to pump the mana for Green Sun’s Zenith, you could pump a few mana less and draw into the same creature.

It could be a staple for virtually any format. The card is powerful and exciting. It’s easier than ever to get that kind of mana for this card, so a few Magic: The Gathering players are excited about this card, myself included.

It’s entirely likely that this card is going to be an expensive card to purchase for decks as a single. As more reveals happen, we’ll have to see what support this card gets going into MTG’s Standard.

