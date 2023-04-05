Magic: The Gathering March of the Machine set preview - An incredibly powerful expansion with satisfying new mechanics

Magic: The Gathering's multi-year storyline ends in March of the Machine. This set concludes with a massive, multiverse invasion, bringing back many familiar faces and regions from MTG's history. It also has some fascinating new mechanics and even a brand-new card type. If that's not enough, the Commander decks bring back another classic card type - Planechase! I was recently sent a small assortment of cards from the upcoming March of the Machine expansion of Magic: The Gathering to preview. I received a pair of the Commander decks, a draft booster, a few Collector's Boosters, and regular boosters.

I will highlight new features/mechanics, how the new Commander decks feel, and more.

Magic: The Gathering's latest expansion is the powerful March of the Machine

Magic: The Gathering's upcoming expansion, March of the Machine wraps up the current storyline and should be the final junctures of the Phyrexian invasion of the multiverse. I've been looking at previews and spoilers for this expansion for several weeks, and so far, I have to say that it's pretty powerful.

There are some cards with some bonkers strength in this expansion. The developers seemed to balance that with casting costs, but for power, this is one of the better expansions I've seen in a while for Magic: The Gathering.

The fantastic new versions of the Phyrexian Praetors can transform into Sagas that dole out several powerful effects, then transform back into pretty incredible creatures. There are some rare/mythic-rare bombs in March of the Machine that, at first glance, are terrifyingly overpowered.

Perhaps the best example is Etali, Primal Conqueror/Etali Primal Sickness. Etali's a classic dinosaur in Magic: The Gathering; the updated version in March of the Machine is bonkers. It still lets you play non-land cards without paying, but when you transform it, it becomes something more, something extremely sinister.

Now it's an 11/11, Trample/Indestructible Phyrexian Dinosaur (meaning it synergizes with Phyrexian Lords), and it also essentially has Infect. When it deals combat damage to a player, that player receives that many poison counters. However, while these transforming cards are powerful, I think making them flip cards that have an additional cost makes them balanced while still strong.

I'm also a big fan of the new version of Phyrexian Rebirth, called Sunfall. This spell, rather than destroying all creatures, exiles them instead. Then, instead of making an X/X Phyrexian artifact creature, you create an X Incubator token, where X is the number of animals exiled this way. Balanced, but still terrifying.

Although I believe this expansion to be solid, and it also has some balance. However, I haven't gotten hands-on with some real serious deck tech yet, but I'm very excited about the possibilities.

New keywords introduced in Magic: The Gathering's new set

Without new mechanics, it wouldn't be a new Magic: The Gathering expansion! This set had not only new keywords but also a new card type! We don't get new card types often in MTG, but when they do, they're a big deal.

Not pictured: Invasion of Kaladesh (Blue/Red) (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Battle cards were revealed, each representing one of the various realms throughout Magic: The Gathering's history. When you cast one of these, you put it under the control of an opponent, and any other players can attack it. After you deplete its health, it transforms and returns to play under your command.

There will be 36 Battle cards in March of the Machine, and I cracked one in virtually every pack. These are all "Siege" type battles, so it could be inferred that future Magic: The Gathering expansions could feature brand-new types of Battles.

There are a few other noteworthy keywords as well, which are listed below.

Backup: When this creature enters play, put X +1/+1 counters on the target creature. If this is a different creature, it gains new abilities until the end of the turn.

When this creature enters play, put X +1/+1 counters on the target creature. If this is a different creature, it gains new abilities until the end of the turn. Incubate: This ability creates Incubator tokens, which transform into X/X colorless Phyrexian creature artifact creature tokens, which costs two mana to trigger.

Both keywords are pretty interesting, and there are plenty of ways to create Incubator tokens. With how powerful these can get, I don't mind it costing two mana to transform them in the March of the Machine expansion.

Thoughts on Commander decks

I received two Commander decks: Growing Threat (White/Black) and Call for Backup (White/Green/Red), and I cherished these. I'll never know how Wizards of the Coast knew I wanted the Black/White artifact deck. But that is one of my favorite concepts - artifact decks just in general.

Remember what we talked about Incubate? Brimaz, leader of the "Growing Threat" deck, Incubates each time you cast a Phyrexian creature or artifact creature. It creates an Incubator token equal to that creature's casting cost.

Almost every creature is an artifact creature or a Phyrexian. It also has tons of Golems, alongside Soul of New Phyrexia, which can make your permanents indestructible for a turn at the cost of 5 mana. What a great Magic: The Gathering card! This deck has a solid mana curve and tons of power.

Then I looked at the three-colored Call for Backup deck—plenty of backup creatures and clever ways to counterplay and overwhelm players with tons of value. If you can bounce Bright-Palm in and out of play, she can make a creature ramp up an incredible amount and then be unblockable except by creatures with three or higher power.

This deck has plenty of elementals, elves, and things of that nature. It hits hard, and it's incredibly satisfying to play. Heck, both decks are. They have solid special lands and classic and new cards, and they were a ball to try out.

Both March of the Machine decks also came with 10 Planechase cards! I'm glad March of the Machine brought these back, but one thing is vague. I don't know if these Magic: The Gathering decks have specific Planechase cards or if they're random packs.

Final Thoughts

I love March of the Machine as a concept, that's for sure. With Multiverse Legends, I'm indifferent. These reprints of classic cards are excellent, though. I pulled some that took me back in time. I love this set a lot. Many new, powerful cards and combo legend cards carry the game in a new direction and plenty of new ways to play.

I think it will positively impact Magic: The Gathering, though if I'm honest, I'm not as crazy about all the multiple art styles of cards. These are all "chase" cards, but it's not my cup of tea as a player. I see the appeal, but I'm happy as long as I have the cards I want.

March of the Machine could be a reasonably balanced set, but it will take time to see how this expansion affects the current meta. The set will drop on April 21, 2023, and brings with it the end of a lengthy, engaging story.

