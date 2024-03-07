5 Major announcements from Xbox Partner Preview (March 6, 2024)

The Xbox Partner Preview program for March 2024 finished airing a few hours ago, and it showcased several amazing games that will be coming to the platform throughout the year. From small studios showcasing their talents to big gaming giants bringing new IPs, the March Partner Preview had a lot to offer the ardent fans of the console.

While a lot of content was unveiled during the stream, a few stood above the rest. Here are five major announcements from the Xbox Partner preview of March 6, 2024.

Major Xbox Partner Preview announcements to watch out for

1) Final Fantasy XIV coming to Xbox

A grand adventure awaits the Xbox Fans (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the largest MMORPGs and a massive success. Square Enix has decided to finally bring the game to the Xbox consoles. You will be finally able to explore the various regions of Etheirys and embark on a grand adventure full of twists and turns.

It will arrive on Series X/S consoles on March 21, 2024, and there's an ongoing beta testing that you will be able to participate in before the game's release.

2) The Stalker trilogy received a remaster for modern consoles

Stalker Legends of the Zone is out now on PS and Xbox (Image via GSC Game World)

Some of the most influential FPS games of all time have received a remaster and are now available for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The Xbox Partner Preview showcased gameplay footage for the remastered Stalker trilogy, which showed significant improvements to both the visuals and gameplay.

While the upcoming FPS title, Stalker: Heart of Chornobyl, has yet to receive a confirmed release date, you can enjoy the Legends of the Zone bundle on your PlayStation or Xbox consoles.

3) Capcom showcases gameplay for its new RTS game

Kunitsu-Gami is set to take you to ancient Japan (Image via Capcom)

Capcom's upcoming RTS title, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, received an extensive gameplay showcase during the Xbox Partner Preview of March 6, 2024. The footage showed the game having elements of both real-time strategy and action-adventure combat and is set in ancient Japan.

Kunitsu-Gami is set to arrive in 2024 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows and Xbox One, and Series X/S.

4) Persona 3 Reload is receiving the Answer DLC from FES

Persona 3 Reload gets an epilogue chapter (Image via Atlus)

Persona 3 Reload has been a massive success for Atlus, and almost a month since its release, the developers have unveiled plans to bring another campaign to the game.

Titled Episode Aigis, this DLC will arrive as part of the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass and bring the epilogue chapter called The Answer from the game's FES release.

5) Frostpunk 2's release date gets unveiled

Frostpunk 2 arrives in July 2024 (Image via 11-bit Studios)

11-bit Studio's long-awaited sequel to the 2018 city builder hit, Frostpunk, finally received a release window during the Xbox Partner Preview. Frostpunk 2 will arrive on PC and PC game pass later this year on July 25.

The game will get beta access in April, though the date when this will start has yet to be announced.