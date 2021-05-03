Major changes coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May

Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out last year but has remained a trending topic even today. While the title's premise remains the same, the developers have tweaked certain aspects to include a range of new and exciting features.

In addition, regular and seasonal updates have kept the fifth title in the long-running franchise relevant and its player base both active and interested.

Update 1.10 hit the Animal Crossing islands just a couple of days back, and players have already started witnessing changes.

Apart from fresh additions to previous events, the subsequent months will feature six new events that will also guarantee exclusive limited-time items.

The following is a list of changes that the players will witness in May.

Updates coming to Animal Crossing in May

Crafting items

Users can find these items on the Animal Crossing island throughout the year. However, several items are found during specific months and don't appear otherwise.

There aren't many changes for Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere. The Young Spring Bamboo will still spawn for another month, and players can craft multiple items with the help of it like Basket Pack, Bamboo Wand, Light Bamboo Rug, and much more.

Advertisement

Also read: "She'll hide the body if you need her to": Pokimane reflects on living with Valkyrae and xChocobars

The Young Spring Bamboo will still spawn for another month (Image via Animal Crossing world)

As for players in the Southern Hemisphere, mushrooms and maple leaves will spawn on their islands this month.

Mushrooms and maple leaves will spawn (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Mushrooms will start spawning in early May and will generate for an entire month. These include Elegant Mushrooms, Flat Mushrooms, Round Mushrooms, Skinny Mushrooms, and Rare Mushrooms.

Advertisement

Maple Leafs will start spawning from the middle of the month (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Maple Leafs will start spawning from May 16th to May 25th and will be found floating around the island. Players can craft several DIY recipes using them, including Maple-Leaf Pond Stone, Tree’s Bounty Arch, Autumn Wall, and much more.

Change in weather

The changes will be minor but noticeable. Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere will witness the last month of spring.

Northern Hemisphere will witness the last month of spring (Image via Animal Crossing world)

On the flip side, players in the Southern Hemisphere will see a shift in seasons with the end of the fall and winter seasons.

There will be a change in the flora of the island (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Advertisement

Both hemispheres, however, will witness a change in the flora of the island. In the Northern Hemisphere, pink and white Azalea Bushes will bloom till the end of May.

Holly Bushes will be visible in the Southern Hemisphere (Image via Animal Crossing world)

The orange and yellow tea olives will stop spawning in the Southern Hemisphere, and Holly Bushes will be visible.

New critters

Bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons every month. This means that critters coming on the island will be available for a limited time, and those that leave will not be available for a long time.

So players spend countless hours trying to complete their critterpedia and catch rare critters.

Players spend countless hours trying to catch rare critters (Image via BeardBear)

In May, players in the Northern Hemisphere will encounter 21 new critters. Southern Hemisphere players will come across fewer critters, which is 13 during the month.