PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of the trendy Battle Royale title PUBG Mobile. The game was primarily developed to help players enjoy an exhilarating experience on low-end Android devices. It features specific gameplay changes, like reducing the size of the map and the number of players.

The toned-down version managed to cement its position in the highly competitive battle royale genre and accumulated a massive fanbase in India. Indian players were left thoroughly disheartened as the game was among 118 applications on September 2, 2020, by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The official statement read,

“In view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 118 mobile apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.”

Just before the Indian government blocked PUBG Mobile, PUBG Corporation announced a specific Indian version of PUBG Mobile with certain changes like green hit effect, default character clothing, and more.

While these changes provided PUBG Mobile players with a momentary respite in their gaming, Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players are still waiting for updates about the game's availability in the region.

Major reasons why there might not be an Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite

Only one available in the whole world

Unlike its better version – PUBG Mobile which features numerous localized adaptions including PUBG Mobile TW, VN, KRJP and more, PUBG Mobile Lite has only a single version published by Tencent Games worldwide. Moreover, PUBG Mobile Lite is yet to be released in many countries.

Since there is no other region-specific version of the toned-down version, it seems unlikely that PUBG Mobile Lite could have an Indian version.

No official announcement, only PUBG Mobile announced

Since the suspension of the game in India, fans and players in the country have been scoured for information online about the availability of their favorite Battle Royale title.

The official press release did not shed any light on the future of PUBG Mobile Lite. Many Indian fans and players have taken to Twitter looking for answers to their queries.

All that the Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players can do is wait for the official announcement regard.

