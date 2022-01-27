"Soup or salad?": Malena shares her embarrassing experience of dining in America for the first time

Malena Tudi talks about her first dining experience in America, laughing about how she misunderstood her waiter. The girlfriend of OTK member Nick "Nmplol" Polom shared an embarrassing story that evoked a lot of laughter on stream.

During Nick and Melena's most recent livestream, they celebrated his birthday with Esfand and Sodapoppin. While baking a homemade cake, Esfand joked about Nick being old, saying he would want a soup or a salad for his birthday dinner.

Malena then remembers a funny story revolving around soup and salad and shares it on the stream.

"Funny thing about soup or salad; When I first came to America we went to Chili's, and the (waitress) was like 'Do you want soup or salad?'"

Malena recounts the embarrassing story of mishearing "Soup or salad?"

Recalling the hilarious incident, she reveals how she mistook what her waitress was saying and misinterpreted "soup or salad" as "super salad".

"And I'm like, what the f**k is a super salad?"

She then asked in confusion what a "super salad" meant, to which Nick quickly joked that she wasn't very smart.

"So I ask her "Whats a super salad?" and Nick says, "Sorry, she's r**arded.""

The group laughs at both the hilarious misunderstanding and Nick's quick wit. The latter then clarifies that this was a long time ago and that the word "r**arded" wasn't criticized.

"Keep in mind guys, this was 15 years ago. So it was a different time."

After Nick explained that they were in different times and had fewer social boundaries back then, Esfand lands a hilarious quip of his own.

"Keep in mind, this was last week."

This cracks up the group of streamers even more, with Sodapoppin being heard wheezing in laughter behind the camera.

Users on Reddit shared their laughs and similar stories in reaction to the clip.

Along with a plethora of other memorable moments from the stream, this certainly takes the cake as the funniest instance.

Malena Tudi was born and raised in Norway. She entered the online scene by working as streamer Sodapoppin's editor for his YouTube content. She met her current boyfriend Nick through Soda, and the two have been dating since 2018.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar