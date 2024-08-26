Mania Dark Collection Event in Apex Legends leaked: All skins and prices

New leaks from reliable leaker HYPERMYSTx on X indicate that a brand-new Mania Dark Collection Event in Apex Legends is reportedly under development. While we have no potential release dates disclosed by the leaker, there's speculation that it will be introduced at least two weeks before the release of the game's mid-seasonal patch.

This article explores all the skins and other information surrounding the leaked Mania Dark Collection Event in Apex Legends.

Note: Players are advised to take the information in this article with a pinch of salt since the contents have been exclusively sourced from leaks.

All skins reportedly coming in Mania Dark Collection Event in Apex Legends

According to HYPERMYSTx, the brand-new Mania Dark Collection Event will potentially feature a total of 24 collectible cosmetics and one separate Mythic rarity item. Here's a breakdown of all the skins that are reportedly coming with the upcoming update:

Legend skins

Alter (Legendary rarity skin)

Maggie (Legendary rarity skin)

Newcastle (Legendary rarity skin)

Octane (Legendary and Epic rarity skin)

Valkyrie (Legendary and Epic rarity skin)

Wattson (Legendary and Epic rarity skin)

Ash (Legendary rarity skin)

Catalyst (Legendary rarity skin)

Caustic (Legendary rarity skin)

Mirage (Legendary rarity skin)

Weapon skins

RE45 Pistol (Legendary rarity skin)

Longbow DMR (Legendary rarity skin)

Hemlok Burst AR (Legendary rarity skin)

Mastiff Shotgun (Legendary rarity skin)

Spitfire Light Machine Gun (Legendary rarity skin)

Volt SMG (Legendary rarity skin)

3030 Repeater (Epic rarity skin)

CAR Smg (Epic rarity skin)

Devotion (Epic rarity skin)

Havoc Rifle (Epic rarity skin)

Prowler (Epic rarity skin)

Peacekeeper (Epic rarity skin)

Sentinel (Epic rarity skin)

Price

Similar to other collection events, we believe that the Mania Dark Collection Event in Apex Legends will feature event-exclusive collectible Apex Packs costing 700 Apex Coins per pack.

To unlock every single cosmetic in this Event, you will possibly have to purchase a total of 24 Collection Event Apex Packs, increasing the cost to 16,800 Apex Coins (around $160 or a similar value depending on a player's regional currency).

Here's a detailed price breakdown of the Apex Coin packages offered in-game:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

at $99.99 6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

at $59.99 1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

Furthermore, these items will likely be unlockable through Crafting Metals. While Legendary items could cost 2400 Crafting Metals, Epic items generally cost around 1600 Crafting Metals. That said, you can save a fair bit of money if you have spare Crafting Metals in your account.

That's all there is to know regarding the leaks related to the Mania Dark Collection Event in Apex Legends. For more related news and guides, follow Sportskeeda's Esports & Gaming section.

