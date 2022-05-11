Valkyrae announces the release date of membership gifting beta for YouTube

YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" recently announced the release date of the much-awaited membership gifting beta for YouTube. As per the streamer herself, the beta is scheduled to start on May 11, 2022, and is exclusive to YouTube streams.

YouTube bringing this popular feature isn't anything new. The platform has been teasing the same since February 2022, after it announced that more updates are on their way to the Google-Owned platform.

Valkyrae announces the release date of YouTube's membership gifting beta

On May 11, 2022, YouTube Gaming star Valkyrae took to her official Twitter handle to announce the release date of YouTube's biggest feature for streamers, and fans were delighted. As per the streamer herself, YouTube is continuously working on improving the streaming side of the platform.

But more interestingly, that's not all. Valkyrae even hinted at some more changes, indicating that YouTube could be working on some other major modifications to its platform for streamers and online content creators.

When it comes to streaming, the two big names in this sphere are none other than YouTube and Twitch. And with this new feature added to the former, it seems like the debate just got a bit more heated at the moment.

As part of its growth in the streaming sphere, YouTube is bringing out more and more new features to its platform. The platform has attracted a large chunk of prominent streamers to its platform with great deals and freedom.

From Ludwig to Dr. Disrespect to the most recent one, Sykkuno, Twitch has already lost a large batch of creators to its rival platforms.

Fans react to Valkyrae's Twitter post

As expected, the release date elicited a wave of positive reactions from fans. The YouTube faithful are more than thrilled with this new addition to the platform.

Here are some reactions in that regard.

What are gifted memberships?

For those unaware, YouTube's membership gifting system is much like Twitch's subscription system. In this, users have all the freedom in the world to gift a channel's subscription to another user. It is one of the most popular features of the purple platform.

So basically, users first have to make a small purchase of a membership to a certain streamer and then they can just gift that subscription to other users. It could just be a perfect gift or a special way to show support towards one's favorite creator on the platform.

Now, with Rae's recent tweet, it seems like YouTube users are in for a treat as the platform continues to bring out more features as it further breaks into the streaming sphere.

