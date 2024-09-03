Marvel Future Fight patch notes v1030: C.T.P. of Liberation, Tier-4 advancements, and more

The Marvel Future Fight patch notes for the much-anticipated September 2024 update (v1030) are here, bringing exciting new content and improvements. This update introduces fresh uniforms with Tier 4 for War Machine and Hulkbuster along with brand new C.T.P of Liberation. Players will also face a new challenge with Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive as the latest World Boss and various other improvements.

In this article, we’ll cover all the details of this thrilling September update.

Marvel Future Fight patch notes for September 2024 (v1030)

Four new uniforms

In celebration of the Invincible Iron Man theme, four new uniforms are available for Iron Man, War Machine, Hulkbuster, and Rescue in Marvel Future. These improve your hero's abilities.

War Machine and Hulkbuster (Iron Man Mark 44) Tier-4

War Machine and Hulkbuster now have Tier-4 advancement. This upgrade enhances their firepower and strength, making them even more formidable in battle.

War Machine Tier-4 Skill effects

War Machine Tier-4 (Image source Netmarble Monster)

When Striker skill is used : Increases all basic attacks by 50% for 10 seconds.

Increases all basic attacks by 50% for 10 seconds. When any skill (except regular attacks) is used: Increase all basic attacks by 25% (up to 75%) for 10 seconds.

Hulkbuster (Iron Man Mark 44) Tier-4 Skill effects

Hulkbuster (Iron Man Mark 44) Tier-4 (Image source Netmarble Monster)

When Striker skill is used: Increases all basic attacks by 85% for seven seconds.

Creates a Recharge Shield equal to 120% of Max HP, regenerating 35% of the shield every second for seven seconds.

Absorbs 30% damage from the normal shield for seven seconds.

New World Boss: Legend+ Difficulty

Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight join as new World Bosses on Legend+ difficulty. Players can challenge them from Difficulty 1 after meeting the unlock requirements given below:

Clear Story stage 8-3

Own three or more Tier-4 heroes

Complete all World Boss Challenges.

New World Boss Corvus and Proxima (Image via Netmarble Monster)

The Conquer Level for Corvus and Proxima can go up to 200. As players progress, they will deal more damage to the bosses and earn rewards like Odin's Blessing Chest, Dimension Chest: C.T.P., and Tier-3 growth materials.

In this stage, players must face both Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight together, dealing with their combined attack patterns. Players can earn powerful items like Mighty C.T.P. and Cosmic Cube Fragments, and special rewards by completing this stage. From the 50th Floor and above, they can also earn emblems for Corvus Glaive or Proxima Midnight.

New C.T.P. and Artifacts

A new custom gear called the "C.T.P. of Liberation" has been added. When reforged, it can increase survivability or damage, with one of two options being randomly selected.

This gear can be found in the Store > Dimension Chest > Custom Gear Chest after the September update.

Artifact list (Image via Netmarble Monster)

New Exclusive Passive Skill Artifacts will also be introduced for Hulkbuster (Iron Man Mark 44), War Machine, Rescue, Wiccan, and Hulkling. These artifacts come with skill effects based on Lv.4 stats.

Future Pass Plus

The Future Pass has been revamped as the Future Pass Plus, offering new rewards and a fresh look. Two versions are available: Legendary and Mythic.

Future Pass Plus - Legendary: $9.99

Future Pass Plus - Mythic: $19.99

New Special Icons have also been added. You can get two Icons from the Future Pass Plus rewards, one from Otherworld Battle, and another from an upcoming event.

Other Improvements

The update also brings several improvements, such as the ones below:

Artifact Filter: Added a search bar and filters to find artifacts by hero or effect in the Artifact menu.

Added a search bar and filters to find artifacts by hero or effect in the Artifact menu. Dispatch Shop Update: New products and prices have been changed and Chance products and Discount products have been added.

New products and prices have been changed and Chance products and Discount products have been added. Hot Deals: New limited-time deals in the Store will be added after the maintenance break.

New limited-time deals in the Store will be added after the maintenance break. Reward Info Update: Easier to see your rank's rewards in Otherworld Battle with a highlighted border and sorted League Rewards.

Easier to see your rank's rewards in Otherworld Battle with a highlighted border and sorted League Rewards. Email Account Linking: Link your email for 200 Crystals as Facebook linking ends soon.

Link your email for 200 Crystals as Facebook linking ends soon. Product Changes: Some product components have been updated.

Some product components have been updated. Web Shop Coming Soon: A new Marvel Future Fight web shop will be announced later.

Bug Fixes

Several game errors have been fixed. The Set Team button now functions correctly for World Boss Legend+ heroes who don’t meet all requirements. The display of Tier-2 Passive Skills during Tier-3 upgrades has been corrected.

Additionally, the screen now properly directs to Whiplash's Biometrics purchase, mission names in Agent Welcome Back Training are accurate, and Team ATK is now applied correctly with Comic Card Deck 2.

