Marvel Rivals February 13 update: Will there be a downtime?

No, there will be no server downtime during the Marvel Rivals February 13 (2025) update. Players can simply update the game and jump right back into it without any interruption. The devs addressed this in a recent announcement where they also mentioned the various fixes coming with the update. Furthermore, players can get their hands on two new costumes for Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman once the update goes live.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming update in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals February 13 update: Everything we know

Players can expect the update to go live on February 13, 2024, at 9:00 am (UTC+0). It will introduce a host of changes in maps, gameplay, heroes, and more. Interestingly, there will be no server downtime, meaning players can update the game and jump into it without any interruption.

Trending

All changes to be brought by the upcoming Marvel Rivals February 13 update

All-new costumes

Players can get their hands on new costumes for Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman via purchase from the in-game store. Here are the items included in the Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Combo Bundle (Store release: 2025/02/14 02:00:00 UTC+0):

Mister Fantastic - The Life Fantastic (Store release: 2025/02/14 02:00:00 UTC+0)

(Store release: 2025/02/14 02:00:00 UTC+0) Invisible Woman - The Life Fantastic (Store release: 2025/02/14 02:00:00 UTC+0)

Read more: Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Expand Tweet

Bug fixes

The upcoming update will address several gameplay and map-related issues. Most importantly, a bug that allowed players to slip through walls is now fixed. Apart from that, the developers also fixed various hero-specific issues. For instance, the upcoming update will resolve a bug where Doctor Strange’s portal could previously be interrupted during the placement phase if an allied Loki transformed into him.

Check out: How to view Leaderboard in Marvel Rivals

Moreover, the devs also addressed Iron Man’s “Armless” attack, where a tech malfunction would make the hero's arm disappear after activating Overdrive in certain cases. There will also be fixes related to Hulk and Wolverine where a bug previously caused team-up issues with the two.

The devs have also resolved some issues regarding the console experience, like one where the PlayStation controller experienced drift in some specific situations, hindering the gameplay for many. That said, players can expect to see the second half of Season 1 very soon, along with new heroes, maps, and balance adjustments, as confirmed by the developers.

Check out more Marvel Rivals articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.