Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

You can now earn Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops by streaming the tournament. Getting the rewards is simple: all you need to do is have your Marvel Rivals account linked to Twitch. Then, by watching the matches unfold live, you accumulate the time necessary to gain specific rewards such as Magik's Will of Galacta costume.

This article will go over all the Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops and also explain how you can secure them for your account.

Also Read: Marvel Rivals June 19 patch notes - Venom's Bubble Pop event, new Twitch drops, bug fixes, and more

Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops: How to get and what is included

You can earn the Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops between June 19 and July 16, 2025. Here are the steps needed to securely link your game account to Twitch:

To connect, go to the official Marvel Rivals website.

Once there, simply navigate to the Twitch Drops section or click here.

Here, you will have the option to link your accounts. Sign into your official Marvel Rivals account and then sign into your Twitch account from the same page.

You will be prompted to authorize the linking of the two. Click on Authorize, and it's all done.

You can then watch on any of the official Marvel Rivals channels to earn rewards or any of these participating channels on Twitch.

Now that you know how to earn them, here are all the rewards you can get from the Marvel Rivals Ignite Twitch Drops based on your watch time:

Will of Galacta Spray : Watch for 1 hour

: Watch for 1 hour Magik Nameplate : Watch for 2 hours

: Watch for 2 hours Magik Emotes : Watch for 4 hours

: Watch for 4 hours Magik Costume: Watch for 6 hours

These drops are a reward for watching the official Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 tournament. Currently, the Stage 1 matches are underway in the five regions of EMEA, Americas, Oceania, Asia, and China. There is a total prize pool of $3 million, which will be divided among the many teams based on their overall standing in the tournament.

The top-performing teams from this stage will directly make their way to Stage 2, and will have a chance to qualify for the Grand Finals in November 2025.

