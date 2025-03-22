Marvel Rivals players want this Captain America costume added to the game

Marvel Rivals players are voicing their opinions on a Captain America mural they came across on one of the maps. Reddit user Regular-Media-4138 posted on the Marvel Rivals community that Captain America stood out among the other Avengers statues. They suggested that the outfit he has on in it would look better as the in-game default skin than the current one.

u/Axzuel stated the reason why Captain America in Marvel Rivals sported a default costume different from what we come across in the Avengers gallery. They stated:

"The Captain America we have in game is from 2099, that's why his outfit is different."

Marvel Rivals players differentiating Captain America variants (Image via Reddit)

Another Marvel Rivals player, u/Omega_Warrior, added to this explanation in a separate comment by stating the following:

"Our cap in game is actually the 2099 variant. Which is why he has the futuristic armor. The one on here would be the modern era cap of the Empire of night timeline. He’s dead now. Punisher and black widow are also 2099 variants, which is why they have futuristic weapons."

The multiverse is a concept that Marvel fans are familiar with by now, having seen it in several movies and TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Rivals is no different. We witness characters from different timelines, which explains the presence of various bundles and default skins.

Comment byu/Regular-Media-4138 from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

When talking about Captain America and his popular skins in this Reddit thread, u/CBO0tz stated the following:

"Well, I guess we know what a classic skin will look like for Cap whenever it might come out. I just want a WW2 skin, a First Avenger skin, a Stealth Suit skin and an Endgame skin for him though"

Captain America has been seen in various iconic outfits. These were primarily popularized by actor Chris Evans' portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Going from Captain America: The First Avenger all the way to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Marvel Rivals players as well as MCU fans have witnessed several iconic outfits that would be a great hit in Marvel Rivals.

Some of the finest Captain America skins for Marvel Rivals players

Captain America is one of the more popular heroes from Marvel Comics. He is primarily known as a founding member and leader of the Avengers in both MCU and Marvel Comics.

Captain America in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

It is therefore evident that fans who enjoy picking Captain America in Marvel Rivals, enjoy all the different skins available for purchase. Furthermore, they eagerly await the arrival of new bundles that bring outfits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

