Marvel Rivals is potentially a major security risk because of this feature

Marvel Rivals might be a security concern for players because of a particular feature implemented to improve the quality of life. A YouTuber, Shalzuth showed that the game’s cosmetic store update is potentially risky as it can leak personal details and fill your PC with malware.

Here is everything you must know about this exploit in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals might be a security concern because of the way cosmetic store updates are made

The concern started when a YouTuber named Shalzuth posted a video explaining an exploit that they had found with the way the developers addressed cosmetic store updates. They had found out that the game updated their store items without the release of any manual patch, which according to them can lead to a serious attack called Remote Code Execution (RCE).

They explained that since NetEase Games was not deploying any patch while updating their stores, it was highly likely that they had designed the system to run a code on your device, which triggered the updates. However, this meant that hackers could also access your computer using the same method and run malicious code leading to an attack known as Remote Code Execution.

This would result in the hackers gaining complete control over your device, potentially leaking sensitive information. What further concerned the YouTuber was that Marvel Rivals required full admin access to run, which made RCE attacks significantly easier.

Shalzuth then proceeded to showcase how the attack could be made, which turned out to be quite easy to pull off and extremely concerning as it revealed all sensitive information in the control setup. They explained that this was only possible because the game did not verify whether it was actually connected to the official servers or not, which was the major issue raised by them.

The YouTuber also pointed out that there was a limitation to these attacks. They said that the exploiters needed to be on the same WiFi in order to run such malicious codes on your device. Therefore, players who used local networks like cafes and study campuses were at maximum risk.

This covers everything you must know about this major security risk in Marvel Rivals. The developers, NetEase Games, have not officially addressed this issue yet. However, considering the urgency of the matter, it is highly likely that they would take the necessary steps to fix the issue even if it is done discreetly.

