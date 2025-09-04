Marvel Rivals PS4 release date: When will the game arrive on the older platform?

The Marvel Rivals PS4 release date is coming up faster than most expected. NetEase Games dropped the first cinematic trailer for Season 4: Heart of the Dragon, not only showing off Daredevil and Angela for the first time but also confirming that the hero shooter is finally headed to PS4. Read on to learn more about it.

Everything we know about Marvel Rivals PS4 release date

Still from Marvel Rivals Season 4 (Image via NetEase Games)

The game will be released for PS4 on September 12, 2025, as in the latest cinematic trailer featuring two new characters, Daredevil and Angela. The trailer showcases the quick combat as well as serves as the long-anticipated announcement that PS4 players will finally get to play the game.

If you stick around until the very end of the footage, the platform logos scroll across the screen: Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and finally, PS4.

From leaks to confirmation

Interestingly, the announcement pretty much lines up with what the leakers had hinted at. A while ago, the PlayStation Game Size X account had spotted something on Sony's servers called Marvel Rivals version 01.01.

At the time it, seemed like just a placeholder, but now we know it was the truth; and the timing of that leak matches up exactly to the September 12 release date confirmation.

A delayed yet welcome release for Marvel Rivals on PS4

For many, it’s still strange to see a brand-new competitive game like Marvel Rivals finding its way to the PS4 in 2025. This console hit shelves back when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was still in its first phase.

While other studios are phasing out support for last-gen hardware, NetEase is making sure players who haven’t moved to PS5 yet can still dive into the hero shooter.

The Marvel Rivals PS4 release date drops right as Season 4 goes live, meaning Daredevil, Angela, and the fresh Heart of the Dragon content will be there from the start.

That's everything on Marvel Rivals PS4 release date. For more game-related content, make sure to follow Spotskeeda.

