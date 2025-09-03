  • home icon
Marvel Rivals Season 4: Release date, new heroes, PS4 availability, and more

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Sep 03, 2025 20:48 GMT
Exploring all known details about Marvel Rivals Season 4 (Image via NetEase Games)
Exploring all known details about Marvel Rivals Season 4 (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 4: Heart of the Dragon is just a few days away, scheduled to launch on September 12, 2025. Much of the official information was revealed in a breakdown video by two key members of the development team, Zhiyong and Guangguang, who discussed what players can expect from the upcoming season. Furthermore, a recently released trailer also showcased the two new heroes.

This article will cover all the official information currently available about Marvel Rivals Season 4.

When does Marvel Rivals Season 4 release?

As mentioned earlier, Marvel Rivals Season 4 is set to release on Friday, September 12, 2025. The exact launch time has not been announced, but based on previous trends, it is expected to go live at 11:00 am UTC. There may also be a period of downtime when the servers will be offline, making the game temporarily unplayable.

Marvel Rivals PlayStation 4 (PS4) availability at Season 4 launch

Marvel Rivals’ arrival on PlayStation 4 was leaked a few days ago, but the breakdown video has now confirmed that the game will officially launch on this previous-gen console alongside Season 4 on September 12, 2025.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 content overview

New heroes

Marvel Rivals Season 4 of Marvel Rivals will introduce two new heroes to the roster:

  • Angela
  • Daredevil

Their full abilities have not yet been revealed, but some official details about Angela are available. She will be a Vanguard character capable of manipulating Ichors, a living fluid that flows through angels. Using it, she can form various weapons such as a spear, shield, and dual axes. Angela will also have the ability to fly, allowing her to take battles into the sky.

No information has been shared about Daredevil’s abilities yet. Based on the reveal, Angela is expected to be available at launch, while Daredevil may arrive later in the season.

New map

A new Convergence Mode map, Heart of Heavens, will be added on September 25, 2025, though it will not be available at launch.

Arcade Mode Hub

Marvel Rivals Season 4 will also introduce a major update to Arcade Mode, featuring a central hub where players can choose the type of match they want to play. Two fan-favorite modes, Clone Rumble and Giant-Size Brain Blast, will return and remain permanently available.

In addition, two new modes are being introduced:

  • Free Fight, a mode with no restrictions and no duplicate heroes.
  • Conquest (Annihilation), where players earn points through knockouts.

With these updates, the full list of Arcade Modes available in the hub will include:

  • Conquest, Doom Match
  • Conquest (Annihilation)
  • Free Fight
  • Giant-Size Brain Blast
  • Clone Rumble

New features

Marvel Rivals Season 4 will introduce several new features to enhance customization and gameplay:

  • Players will be able to mark their favorite or most-played heroes, creating a dedicated section in the hero select screen for quick access.
  • The slow walk feature will now be available for PC players.
  • Chat customization will be present with the ability to change text color and use animated emojis.
  • Custom VFX will become global, meaning any custom effects applied to a character can now be seen by all players. However, there will be an option to enable or disable this setting. If enabled, players will see the custom VFX of others; if disabled, they will only see default animations.
Team-up abilities

A new team-up ability for Angela and Thor, called Divine Armory, will be introduced in Marvel Rivals Season 4.

Adjustments to Existing Team-Ups

  • Arcane Order (Doctor Strange + Scarlet Witch + Magik): Previously a team-up between Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, now also includes Magik.
  • Gamma Charge (Hulk + Namor + Black Panther): Originally between Hulk and Namor, with Black Panther now added to the team-up.

Hero buffs and nerfs

Several balance changes have been revealed:

  • Buffs: Thor, Doctor Strange, Peni Parker, Moon Knight, Blade, and Scarlet Witch.
  • Nerfs: Emma Frost, Captain America, Squirrel Girl, Black Panther, and Psylocke.

These are only some of the confirmed adjustments. A complete list of hero buffs and nerfs will be provided in the official patch notes when they are released.

