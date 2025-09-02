Marvel Rivals is reportedly arriving on PlayStation 4 in Season 4

Marvel Rivals may soon be making its way to PlayStation 4, with rumors suggesting that the popular team shooter could arrive as early as Season 4 in mid-September 2025. While NetEase Games has not yet confirmed the port, recent leaks hint that the last-gen console may soon join the list of platforms supporting the hero-based shooter.Read on to learn more about the possible port of Marvel Rivals to PS4.Note: The contents of this article are based on leaks and speculations. The information herein should be taken with a pinch of salt.Possible arrival of Marvel Rivals to PlayStation 4According to a leak from PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize), a reliable source on X, Marvel Rivals could receive a PlayStation 4 port alongside the launch of Season 4, currently scheduled for September 12, 2025. The claim comes after a file labeled Marvel Rivals version 01.01 reportedly appeared on Sony’s servers. Interestingly, the patch note attached to the upload directly referenced the game’s upcoming season.The rumor has fueled anticipation among players, especially after Marvel Rivals experienced a sharp drop in its active playerbase. Since its peak in January 2025, the game has lost more than 80% of its Steam audience. With a PlayStation 4 install base of over 117 million devices, bringing the game to the system might result in a major increase in player count and help reinvigorate the community.Although excitement is building, some gamers remain cautious. There have been questions regarding whether the PlayStation 4 can meet Marvel Rivals' demanding graphics and performance needs without overheating since the game is powered by Unreal Engine 5. Fans are left wondering how the experience would transition to last-generation devices until NetEase resolves these technological issues.NetEase’s broader platform ambitionsAdditionally, the idea of bringing Marvel Rivals to the PlayStation 4 aligns with NetEase's ongoing objective to increase the game's appeal. Since many fans were anticipating the title's release on Nintendo's future Switch 2, the firm expressed interest in bringing the shooter to the new portable hybrid earlier in 2025. But even if access is allowed, NetEase said in July 2025 that it hasn't yet acquired a Switch 2 development kit, suggesting that any such port would take months to construct.For the time being, the PlayStation 4 rumor appears to be the clearest indication of Marvel Rivals' future platform expansion. However, it is crucial to note that NetEase has not officially announced a port; thus, this information should be treated as speculation until officially confirmed.If accurate, a PS4 release in September might breathe new life into Marvel Rivals, just in time for Season 4 and the potential addition of Deadpool, who has been hotly rumored to join the roster following recent voice clip leaks.Also read: Marvel Rivals leak shows two new hero additions in Season 4Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list (September 2025)Marvel Rivals Strategist tier list (September 2025 2025)Best Marvel Rivals crosshairs with reticle codes (September 2025)How to get Venom Reborn King in Black skin in Marvel Rivals