Marvel Rivals leak shows two new hero additions in Season 4

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Aug 27, 2025 00:03 GMT
Is Deadpool coming to Marvel Rivals, Marvel Rivals, Marvel Rivals leak, Marvel Rivals Season 4, Deadpool Marvel Rivals, Daredevil Marvel Rivals, New Hero Marvel Rivals, Marvel Rivals DLC, Marvel Rivals gameplay
Is Deadpool coming to Marvel Rivals (Deadpool image via High Noon/Wolverine image via NetEase)

A recent X post by Marvel Rivals leaker @X0X_LEAK features two potential heroes. The post contained leaked voice lines from Deadpool and Daredevil. The voicelines were interactions between the leaked characters and current heroes. The developers have already mentioned in the roadmap that with each Season, two new heroes will be added to the collection.

Ad

With that out of the way, this article takes a look at the Marvel Rivals leak surrounding two new heroes for Season 4.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers should take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Marvel Rivals leak suggests new hero additions

The leak post from @X0X_LEAK suggests that Deadpool and Wolverine could potentially join the Hero roster in Marvel Rivals Season 4. The post featured interaction voicelines where characters from the current MR line-up were interacting with the leaked heroes. Although not officially revealed, the developers dropped hints in-game about said characters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read - Marvel Rivals Season 4: Everything you need to know

Ad

Guangyun Chen, the creative director of Marvel Rivals, mentioned that players can expect four new characters to be added before the end of 2025. The game also includes a Deadpool nameplate, and the Deadpool and Wolverine skins are official cosmetics. The leaked clip shows character interactions with Hulk, The Punisher, Storm, Dr. Strange, Mantis, Rocket, Spider-Man, and many other heroes, like Scarlet Witch, who refer to the hero as Wade Wilson, his alias.

Ad

Fan-favorite character, Daredevil, was also featured in a post by @X0X_LEAK. The post contained interactions with heroes like Squirrel Girl and Venom, where they referred to the character as Devil, which could be an abbreviation for Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock. The character was also teased in the Nowhere Left to Run gallery card in Season 3.5.

Also read: How to get Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel Rivals

Ad

Since Marvel Rivals launched in 2024, Deadpool and Daredevil have been part of ongoing discussions among players. However, the developers have not addressed these claims, and no official confirmation or release date for their inclusion has been provided.

Season 3.5 is set to end on September 12, 2025, marking the start of Season 4, when players can expect a variety of content updates and potential news about upcoming heroes.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 4 release date

Ad

Read more:

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Twitter icon

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications