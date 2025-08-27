Marvel Rivals leak shows two new hero additions in Season 4

A recent X post by Marvel Rivals leaker @X0X_LEAK features two potential heroes. The post contained leaked voice lines from Deadpool and Daredevil. The voicelines were interactions between the leaked characters and current heroes. The developers have already mentioned in the roadmap that with each Season, two new heroes will be added to the collection.With that out of the way, this article takes a look at the Marvel Rivals leak surrounding two new heroes for Season 4.Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers should take the information herein with a grain of salt.Marvel Rivals leak suggests new hero additionsThe leak post from @X0X_LEAK suggests that Deadpool and Wolverine could potentially join the Hero roster in Marvel Rivals Season 4. The post featured interaction voicelines where characters from the current MR line-up were interacting with the leaked heroes. Although not officially revealed, the developers dropped hints in-game about said characters.Also read - Marvel Rivals Season 4: Everything you need to knowGuangyun Chen, the creative director of Marvel Rivals, mentioned that players can expect four new characters to be added before the end of 2025. The game also includes a Deadpool nameplate, and the Deadpool and Wolverine skins are official cosmetics. The leaked clip shows character interactions with Hulk, The Punisher, Storm, Dr. Strange, Mantis, Rocket, Spider-Man, and many other heroes, like Scarlet Witch, who refer to the hero as Wade Wilson, his alias.Fan-favorite character, Daredevil, was also featured in a post by @X0X_LEAK. The post contained interactions with heroes like Squirrel Girl and Venom, where they referred to the character as Devil, which could be an abbreviation for Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock. The character was also teased in the Nowhere Left to Run gallery card in Season 3.5.Also read: How to get Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel RivalsSince Marvel Rivals launched in 2024, Deadpool and Daredevil have been part of ongoing discussions among players. However, the developers have not addressed these claims, and no official confirmation or release date for their inclusion has been provided. Season 3.5 is set to end on September 12, 2025, marking the start of Season 4, when players can expect a variety of content updates and potential news about upcoming heroes.Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 4 release dateRead more:Marvel Rivals Hela guide: Abilities, how to play, and moreAll hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 updateMarvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notesMarvel RIvals season 3.5 roadmap: Everything we know