How to get Venom Reborn King in Black skin in Marvel Rivals

The Venom Reborn King in Black skin in Marvel Rivals has finally arrived, giving players a chance to experience one of the most striking cosmetic additions in the game so far. As part of the Ancient Powers Awaken Event Pass, which went live on August 21, 2025, at 9 AM UTC, this skin gives Venom a stunning new look, blending the symbiote's darkness with the flaming essence of the Phoenix Force.Read on to learn all you need to know about unlocking the skin, what it includes, and how much it costs.Steps to unlock the Venom Reborn King in Black skin in Marvel RivalsTo get the Reborn King in Black skin, you'll need to participate in the Ancient Powers Awaken Event Pass. Unlike other free-tier rewards, this skin requires an upgrade to the premium edition of the pass. Once you upgrade, you receive permanent access to the skin, so you don't have to worry about losing it after the event is over.The process is simple:Log in to Marvel Rivals and navigate to the Ancient Powers Awaken Event Pass menu.Choose the premium pass option.Complete the purchase, and the Venom Reborn King in Black skin will be unlocked along with other premium rewards.Aside from Venom's new look, the premium pass also gives you access to a set of extras that add more flair to your gameplay. Players may expect a new addition to the headline skin. Furthermore, with the chance to unlock more rewards as you go, you'll receive additional cosmetic items like Nameplate, MVP animation, themed Spray, and an Emote to fill out your collection.The skin's design itself is one of its standout qualities. Venom bonded with the Phoenix Force creates a bold visual contrast, light and dark weaving together in a costume that feels both menacing and majestic. It's a design that captures the best of both forces, making it a must-have for fans who love unique character transformations.Price of the Venom Reborn King in Black skinUnlocking the Venom Reborn King in Black skin in Marvel Rivals requires purchasing the premium version of the Ancient Powers Awaken Event Pass. The cost of the premium version is set to 990 Lattice, the in-game currency. Considering the skin, the exclusive extras, and the permanent access once unlocked, it's a fair price for players who want to elevate their cosmetic collection.The Venom Reborn King in Black skin in Marvel Rivals is a celebration of power, style, and creativity within the game. If you're looking to stand out with a truly legendary design, this premium pass addition is well worth the investment.