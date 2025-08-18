  • home icon
Marvel Rivals might add characters that are not from the Marvel universe

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 18, 2025 19:36 GMT
Marvel Rivals hero pool could see some interesting updates in the future (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals hero pool could see some interesting updates in the future (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals is known for its iconic roster of comic book and movie characters. However, a recent interview by MP1st during the Ignite Tournament in Guangzhou, China, suggests that the developers might expand the game's roster beyond the Marvel Universe in the future. This opens up an interesting discussion within the community, as it could mean the roster won’t always be limited to Marvel’s iconic characters.

On that note, here’s everything we know so far about NetEase's plans for the game.

Marvel Rivals could include original characters in the future

During the interview at the Marvel Rivals Ignite tournament, Game Director Guangguang was asked whether their development team had the freedom to design a completely new character, to which he responded:

“Yes, we are allowed to introduce original characters in Marvel Rivals.”
While it's not confirmed whether they are already working on any original characters, Guangguang asked the players to "stay tuned" for more information. This means that NetEase Games could create characters that don’t exist in Marvel comics or films at all.

Interestingly, a similar concept was also used in Marvel’s animated series What If...?, where the creators introduced a completely new character named Kahhori. The character was added to Marvel comics a year after her debut in the show.

Additionally, during a Q4 2024 financial report call, NetEase officially confirmed exploring crossover events and promotional tie-ups, which hints towards collaborations with other franchises and brands. However, it’s not confirmed whether these crossovers would bring in completely new heroes or simply cosmetics and in-game events.

That said, even if original characters are in development, it will take some time before they appear in the hero roster because Marvel Rivals already has multiple heroes lined up for upcoming seasons.

