Marvel's Spider-Man 2 guide: How to parry enemy attacks

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is an evolution over its predecessor in every step of the way. From combat to traversal, the sequel comes with significant new additions over the previous Marvel's Spider-Man titles, making the moment-to-moment gameplay even more fun and engaging for players. Among the many new things added to the game is the parry system.

Parrying attacks essentially allow you to stagger enemies, opening them up for follow-up attacks, something that comes really handy against brutes as well as most of the boss fights in the game. You're given the ability to parry attacks fairly early in the game, right after you complete the prologue.

However, unlike the regular combat movesets, parrying attacks in Insomniac Games' latest Spider-Man game can be a little finicky, especially due to its precise timing. Here's a comprehensive guide on parrying attacks in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

How to parry enemy attacks and stagger them in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Despite the skill unlocking quite early, parrying is something that will come into play fairly late in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. After you complete the prologue, i.e., defeat Flint Marko, aka the Sandman, and establish the FNSM app's communication systems, you will be given a short tutorial on parrying certain enemy attacks.

To parry attacks, press "L1" just before an enemy's attack lands (marked by the red glow). The timing on parry is very precise, with a very small window of opportunity. It should also be mentioned that you can only parry attacks from certain enemy types, such as brutes, the flamethrower cultist, and the dagger-wielding hunters.

Upon a successful parry, you will end up staggering the enemy for quite a long time, allowing you to dish out significant amounts of damage. Landing a successful parry on enemies is quite tough, especially early on in the game, but once you unlock the suit modifications and invest in a few combat upgrades, parrying enemy attacks gets much easier.

However, if you're still having trouble parrying enemy attacks, dodging and even jumping out of incoming attacks is a safe and very viable option. Once you reach the middle to late-game parts of the game's main story, you will have to make use of parrying, as some boss fights, such as the Lizard, do require you to parry their attacks.

There are also a few late-game mob enemies and brutes that will require you to use parrying and Peter and Miles' special abilities in tandem.