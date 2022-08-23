Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC mod guide: How to play as Batman

The modding scene of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on Windows PC is already filled with multiple suit mods, gameplay enhancing mods, and ultimate visual overhaul mods.

While most mods are relegated to suits for the web-slinger, there have been a few that not only change his outfit but also allow players to play as an entirely different character. These mods let players play as Black Cat, Miles Morales, and even the great Stan Lee himself.

However, one standout character mod has to be the playable Batman mod, which replaces the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man with the caped crusader. The mod is available for players to download at Nexus Mods.

Players must download PC modding tool for Marvel's Spider-Man to play as Batman

Although Batman is from an entirely different superhero universe, the character fits in really well with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, especially during the night.

It's easy to picture Batman zipping around New York using his Batclaw gadget. However, the animations look a bit exaggerated, given the character is not particularly known for pulling acrobatic tricks while swinging across Gotham City.

Where the character really shines is during combat, which feels eerily similar to the Arkham Games by Rocksteady Studios.

It is no secret that the combat in Marvel's Spider-Man is heavily inspired by the Batman Arkham games, with quick combos, instant counters, and intelligent use of gadgets.

The Batman mod does require the game's PC modding tool to be installed in order to be used. Here are the steps to install the mod in the game:

First, go to Nexus Mods.

Search for Batman Suit mods under Marvel's Spider-Man. Players can do this by typing "Batman Suit Mod" and look for the mod by IAMASOUPENJOYER.

Download the mod file.

Players need to make sure that they have the modding tools for the game installed on their system.

Drag and drop the saved file into Documents\Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered\76561198863822099 or whatever number string is in the folder (This is where the game saves are located).

Open SMPCTool.

Open the SMPC file and install it.

Enjoy playing as Batman.

The Batman suit mod comes courtesy of modder IAMASOUPENJOYER, who uploaded his creation to Nexus Mods for players to download. It is a simple character reskin mod, which does not remove the default Spider-Man/Peter Parker character from the game but swaps the "Advanced Suit" outfit of Spider-Man with Batman.

The Advanced Suit is unlocked after completing the mission "Something Old, Something New." In this mission, players need to take down Wilson Fisk at the Fisk Tower, which results in Spider-Man's default outfit getting visibly damaged. With the help of his mentor and good friend, Dr. Otto Octavius, Peter crafts the Advanced Suit in the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is the most recent entry in the long line of PlayStation exclusives that are being ported over to PC. Other games that have been ported from PlayStation so far include Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War (2018).

It is really good to see Sony finally taking the initiative to release its flagship titles on a new platform, allowing them to be enjoyed by a whole new audience.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC is available via Steam and Epic Games Store.

