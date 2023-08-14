Building a deck in Marvel Snap by following the correct tips will help you have the perfect cards in your hand at all times. The digital collectible card game from Nuverse allows you to create a deck with twelve cards to play in three different positions and secure more power in at least two. However, many beginners mindlessly include all their newly acquired cards in a deck, making it harder for them to win.

This article will focus on the best tips to help you prepare a winning deck in Marvel Snap. If you are new to the game, follow these tips to increase your chances of winning.

Building a deck in Marvel Snap: Everything you must know

You can make a few types of starter decks in Marvel Snap. The first one is the Spectrum deck. Spectrum’s card gives +2 powers to all the cards with an ongoing effect. Players can focus on creating a deck with the card in it to surprise opponents at the time of the reveal of the card.

Next is the Odin deck, which will re-activate the On Reveal effects of the cards, making this deck a perfect place for Iron Man, White Tiger, Wolfsbane, and others.

However, there are a few things to remember while making these decks to get the most out of them.

Always choose the spread of cards in your deck wisely. Opting for lower-cost cards than higher-cost ones is a great advantage. Going for three one-cost cards and three two-cost cards spread in the deck while taking only one six-cost card can be effective.

Strategize your card spread based on how your cards will work together. Having cards that complement each other’s powers, as mentioned previously in the description of the Odin deck, will help you win more matches.

Follow your progress in each match. If you find yourself unable to counter a particular strategy, you often neglect cards in your deck that can help you counter that strategy. For example, if you are losing to decks like the Odin deck, Cosmo is a card that can block its On Reveal effects.

These are a few tips to remember when trying to build a winning deck as a beginner in Marvel Snap. Check out our other MMO title articles for guides, updates, and more.