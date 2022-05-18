May Season Royale Tournament in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Challenges and tournaments in Clash Royale are some of the best ways to earn additional gold, magic items, cards, resources, and more.

These involve participating in battles to complete challenge wins and earn additional rewards. Players should participate in such challenges as they are initially free for anyone.

The Royale tournament is the latest tournament, which is released by developers every month to help players compete on the leaderboard and earn rewards. Players can get various rewards and cards by participating in this tournament.

This article will explore the Royale Tournament in Clash Royale and its various rewards.

Royale Tournament in Clash Royale: All you need to know

The Royale Tournament is a monthly tournament released by developers to help test new tournament decks and win rewards.

Players are then ranked on the leaderboard alongside other players, and the top 100 players are rewarded with a Legendary Emote and extra magic items.

The in-game description of the May Season Royale Tournament is as follows:

"Bring your best deck into battle! Win as many battles as you can to earn Rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote + 100000 bonus gold!"

This Royale Tournament is only open to players with a king level of 8 or higher. Unlike the Lava Hound Draft Tournament, players must assemble an 8-card deck before the duel begins.

To win battles, competitors in this tournament must build their own tournament deck, which can contain any card, regardless of whether it has been unlocked.

To get the best rewards, players must win the most battles. The top 100 players who finish all the challenges will be rewarded with a special Legendary Emote and 100,000 gold.

All card levels, including the King Tower level, will be level 11 to make the challenge fair. In the Royale Tournament, even if a player has a level 13 Mini Pekka or level 10 Mega Knight, he will only be able to employ level 11 Mini Pekka and Mega Knight.

Royale Tournament Rewards in Clash Royale

There are two reward tiers in the Royal Tournament: free and bonus. The winners of the tournament's in-game battles will receive free rewards, while Bonus items are only available to those who purchase 500 Gems to enter the Bonus tier.

By participating in this tournament, participants can gain access to a variety of resources, including:

After the event has concluded for 24 hours, players can spend 500 Gems to get the Bonus tier rewards.

A special Legendary emote, and 100,000 gold will be given to the top 100 players.

Additional resources, magic goods, free bonus chests, and troop cards are among the free goodies.

Special chests, extra cash, wild cards, trade tokens, in-game cards, and other items are available to players.

Finally, the Royale Tournament in Clash Royale is the latest 1v1 tournament, where you can try various battle decks and win magic items, gold for card upgrades, wild cards, trade tokens, legendary chests, and more. Participate in the tournament and try to be in the top 100 to win 100000 gold and Legendary Emote.

