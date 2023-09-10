MCOC tier list September 2023: All Marvel Contest of Champions heroes ranked 

In Marvel Contest of Champions, each new patch update brings plenty of changes and resets its tier list of characters. Therefore, the champions that helped you on previous occasions often become worthless in the latest patch updates. This makes it hard for players to choose the best champions for their teams. However, this MCOC tier list will help you find the best Marvel heroes and villains.

The game brings champions from Marvel comics together. Follow this ranking below to find the champions worth your time in this meta.

Follow MCOC tier list to choose the best Marvel Contest of Champions characters

MCOC tier list: Best Mystic characters

The Mystic category in the Marvel Contest of Champions only has 18 playable characters. While it has the lowest number of characters among all six classes, some of these are the deadliest champions in the game.

The Mystic champions can enhance your chances against the Cosmic variants. However, their magic does not work against the Science class. Here is the ranking of the Mystic champions in the current meta.

S tier: Claire Voyant (Recoil), Doctor Doom, Diabo, Rintrah, Tigra

A tier: Sigil Witch, Hood, Magik, Dragonaman, Voodoo, Symbiote Supreme, Scarlet Witch, Sorcerer Supreme, Wong

B tier: Wiccan, Longshot, Mojo, Man-Thing, juggernaut, Ebony Maw, Morningstar, Mordo, Mangog, Sasquatch

C tier: Dorm, Doctor Strange, American Chavage, Ghost Rider, Loki, Mephisto, Guillotine

D tier: Purgatory, Thor (Jane Foster), Iron Fist, Unstoppable Colossus

MCOC tier list: Best Mutant character

There have been some changes in the ranking of the Mutant class from last time. While champions like Prof X have climbed to the top of the list, he has displaced Apocalypse from his position. Despite the changes, these champions remain one of the top choices for any Marvel Contest of Champions team.

However, you should note that they are vulnerable against the Tech champions. So choose your moves wisely while facing them with the Mutant characters.

S tier: Archangel, Prof X, Domino, Kitty Pryde, Magneto Red, Omega Red (High Sig), White Magneto

A tier: Stryfe, Apocalypse, Cable, Bishop, Colossus, Domino, Havok, Gambit, Storm, Storm X, Wolverine, Sunspot, Iceman

B tier: Namor, Deadpool (X-Force), Iceman, Old Man Logan, Emma Frost, Sabretooth, Red Deadpool, Weapon X, Toad

C tier: Rogue, Captain Britain, Jubikee, Platinumpool, Mister Sinister, Psylocke, X-23, Sauron

D tier: Beast Golden Deadpool, Cyclops, Nightcrawler

MCOC tier list: Best Science characters

The Science characters have endured genetic altercations due to accidents or other events. Hulk, Spider-Man, and such characters in Marvel Contest of Champions fall into this list. Silk is the latest member of the game and this class as well.

The Science champions have the upper hand over the Mystic Class champions. However, they fall prey to the skill-class champions.

S tier: Immortal Hulk, Silk, Spider-Ham, Mister Negative

A tier: Human Torch, Mister Fantastic, Quicksilver, Spidey 2099, Captain America Civil War, Mile Morales, She-Hulk, Scorpion

B tier: Abomination, Quake, Spider-Gwen, Red Hulk, Anti-venom, Invisible Woman, Wasp, Hulk Ragnarok, Red Guardian, Overseer, Thing, Captain America (WW2)

C tier: Joe Fixit, Sentry, Void, MODOK, Yellowjacket, Luke Cage, Spider-Man

D tier: Hulk, Scorpion, Electra, Spider-Man, Rhino

MCOC tier list: Best Tech characters

The Tech characters are the best champions to pick while facing Mutants. The Power Drain and Armor make these Marvel Contest of Champions figures exceptionally durable. However, the Cosmic characters can easily find their weak points.

Most of the tech characters are Androids or connected to tech in some way. You can find Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy movie on this list.

S tier: Nimrod, Omega Sentinel, Ghost, Warlock, Ultron

A tier: Nimrod, CA Sam Wilson, Guilly 20399, Hulkbuster, Guardian, Nebula, Punisher 2099, Stark Spidey, Vision

B tier: Pennie Parker, Mysterio, Civil Warrior, Doctor Octopus, Vulture, War Machine, Infinity War Iron Man, Silver Centurion, Darkhawk, Sentinel, Star-Lord

C tier: Howard The Duck, Kang, Psycho-Man, Black Panther

D tier: Moon Knight, Punisher

MCOC tier list: Best Skill characters

These are trained fighters in the game. Their frequent “Bleed” damage attacks prove fatal against every other class in the Marvel Contest of Champions. However, they are most effective against the Science class champions.

The regenerative ability of these champions also provides a huge advantage. Here are the best Skill characters, ranked.

S tier: Black Widow (Claire V), Shang-Chi, Valkyrie, Aegon

A tier: Nick Fury, Kingpin, Mole Man, Falcon, Daredevil

B tier: Classic Black Panther, Black Widow (Deadly Origin), Black Cat, Spider-Man (Stealth Suit), Thor (Ragnarok), Elsa Bloodstone, Blade, Gwenpool, Jabri Panther

C tier: Hit Monkey, Kraven, Blade, Squirrel Girl, Karnak, Night Thrasher, Task Master, Black Panther (Civil War)

D tier: Agent Venom, Masacre, Korg, Winter Soldeir, Punisher

MCOC tier list: Best Cosmic champions

If you seek a tactical advantage, your best option is waiting at the end of this MCOC tier list. These characters arrive in the Marvel Contest of Champions from space or other realms to help you dismantle enemies.

However, they are pretty vulnerable against the Mystic champions. Here are the best Cosmic characters ranked in the game.

S tier: Corvus Glaive, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Galan, Hyperion

A tier: Hulkling, Captain Marvel, Hela, Cull Obsidian, Medusa, Venom

B tier: Proxima Midnight, AAkus, Gamora, Odin, Sersi, Venom Pool, Black Bolt, Carnage, Gorr The God Butcher, Red Goblin, Thor

C tier: King Groot, Terrax, Angela, Venom, Carnage, Silver Surfer, Ikaris, Nova, Annihilus, Air Walker, The Champion, Super Skrull, Drax, Ms Marvel

D tier: Heimdall, Ronan, Thanos, Groot, Superior Iron Man

With that, the ranking for the best Marvel Contest of Champions characters in the current meta ends. Like the MCOC tier list, you can check our foray into Disney Mirrorverse.