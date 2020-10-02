It is no secret that Twitch began primarily as a video-game streaming platform. However, it has since graduated to a huge platform where all sorts of streamers co-exist. This includes a variety of different niches now as well.

Apart from the IRL streamers who basically spend hours reacting on other creators’ content and engaging with their viewers, there are some unique streamers as well. This includes Broxh, a wood-carver from New-Zealand, and a whole range of travel-streamers such as Robcdee, who share their wacky experiences with their viewers.

Recently, we have also seen a range of streamers who attempt to ‘sleep-stream’, voluntarily or otherwise. However, in this article we look at a particular streamer who just might be the most unique one on Twitch.

Image Credits: GPHustla, Twitch

Meet GPHustla, a Twitch streamer who has been live for 1000 hours straight

GPHustla is primarily a Fortnite gamer who plays a range of other games as well. This includes games such as Clash Royale, Fall Guys and Escape from Tarkov. The streamer currently has 27.1k followers on Twitch, along with a paltry 626 subscribers on YouTube.

What is special about the GPHustla is that he has been streaming continuously for more than 1100 hours on Twitch now. The streamer is unofficially the world record holder of the longest ever stream, and is currently adding to the record even further.

It all began around mid-August when GPHustla announced that he would be doing a 24-hour stream. However, the 24 hours eventually turned to 30, and after 2 days of non-stop streaming he decided to continue.

Image Credits: GPHustla, Twitch

The streamer start sleeping live on camera, and the marathon stream has since gone on for more than 1100 hours. Now, with the full month of September behind him, it does not look like he will be stopping anytime soon. At the time of writing this article, GPHustla has been streaming for more than 1125 hours, and was playing Fall Guys.

While GPHustla will have to end the stream at some point in time, he has suggested that this will not happen anytime soon!

GPHustla has been living his life on camera for more than 45 days now, and has acclimatized himself to do his everyday mundane tasks without switching off the camera.

