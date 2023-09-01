Meet Julie Nathanson, the voice actor of League of Legends' new Noxian jungler Briar

From the Black Rose's Hemomancy comes Briar, a new addition to League of Legends' already extensive champion roster. Briar was crafted to be a living weapon, fueling herself by consuming blood. The game’s community is incredibly excited about her arrival. Julie Nathanson, the woman who voices Briar, has added to the excitement with her untamed portrayal of the character.

Nathanson will be the focus of this article as we briefly delve into her work and background.

Everything you need to know about the voice behind League of Legends' Briar

Bloodthirsty yet endearing, Briar has captured the attention of League of Legends players. There was much speculation about the champion's voice actor when she was first announced. Some wondered if it belonged to Sarah Anne Williams, the voice behind Jinx's wild and anarchic character.

However, it's been confirmed that American voice actor Julie Nathanson lent her voice to Briar in League of Legends. This information comes from a post on the Champion Insights page on the game's official website. The VA's name might strike a chord with some players, as she's been part of multiple animated series and games.

Nathanson has brought to life various characters across different franchises. One of her standout roles is the beloved Princess Belle in Disney Dreamlight Valley. She has also lent her voice to Samantha Maxis in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Tsukino Saotome in Judgment.

Nathanson's talent has also been utilized in other well-known games, such as World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy, Fallout, Halo, and others.

The League of Legends development team felt that Julie Nathanson was the perfect choice for Briar's voice. They were impressed by the voice actor's capacity to showcase the character's strengths and praised her ability to deliver diverse readings for each line.

The team said about Nathanson:

"We felt so much better when we found Julie as our actor. She was so great at giving us different kinds of reads for every line. It was actually hard to choose which ones we should pick for the game. She helped us find the perfect balance with Briar’s newfound personality and her frenzied state."

Briar is currently available to play on the League of Legends PBE server, but Patch 13.19 won't be released until the end of September 2023. That is when the champion is expected to officially arrive in the game.