Mega Deck Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, Rewards, and more

Players in Clash Royale are given fresh 1v1 and 2v2 battle challenges every week. To test out different decks and fighting styles and acquire more resources, magic items, and gems, they might use these challenges. The most recent troop challenge in the game, the Mega Deck Challenge, offers players a variety of incentives.

Following its introduction in April last year, the Mega Deck challenge is returning to Clash Royale. Players can use the unlock card collection and 18 cards to engage in in-game challenge bouts.

In this article, we explore the Mega Deck challenges, rules, rewards, and more.

Latest troop challenge in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Mega Deck feedback below Did you like this challenge? Anything we should change in this game mode?Mega Deck feedback below Did you like this challenge? Anything we should change in this game mode?Mega Deck feedback below 👇👇👇 https://t.co/RAhUQ2uGiu

The most recent in-game challenge allows players to test out the brand-new 18-card battle deck fight format. In contrast to earlier challenges and competitions, the Mega Deck challenge is entirely new and has several unique elements. For a chance to win more chests, cards, gems, magic items, gold, and other prizes, players should take part in the challenge.

Mega Deck Challenge's description in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Build a Mega Deck with 18 cards from your collection. 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

In contrast to the Lava Hound Draft challenge that deals cards in random order, the Mega Deck Challenge lets players choose their deck before the match.

To win in-challenge battles, players must assemble the best 18-card decks, including low-elixir cards, cards with high hit points, cards with high damage, swarm cards, and tank cards.

The Mega Deck challenge is a unique task. It requires players to select 18 cards to compete in challenge bouts. The sole difference between the challenge fight and regular battles is that the challenge battle will have 18 cards.

Unlocked cards must be used to build a 18-card deck, and ten difficult battles must be won to win all of the rewards. Players can resume the challenge with gems after three losses.

Rewards, including banner tokens, gold, chests, and legendary emotes, will be given to players that finish the most recent Mega Deck challenge. Players on their tenth triumph will receive a unique Mini Pekka emote.

Mega Deck Challenge Rewards in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale

Share a screenshot of your challenge deck below, so we can either copy it or laugh at it The Mega Deck Challenge is here!Share a screenshot of your challenge deck below, so we can either copy it or laugh at it The Mega Deck Challenge is here!Share a screenshot of your challenge deck below, so we can either copy it or laugh at it 😈 https://t.co/TezUUY5rC9

In-game rewards for completing the Mega Deck challenge include cards, currency, emoticons, magical items, battle banner tokens, and much more. The Mega Deck challenge has the following rewards:

Players will receive 20 banner tokens on their 1st win

Players will receive 20 banner tokens on their 2nd win

Players will receive 4000 gold on their 3rd win

Players will receive 3000 gold on their 4th win

Players will receive 40 banner tokens on their 5th win

Players will receive 2000 gold on their 6th win

Players will receive 80 banner tokens on their 7th win

Players will receive Arena 15 gold chest on their 8th win

Players will receive 1000 gold on their 9th win

Players will receive special Mini Pekka emote on their 10th win

In conclusion, the Mega Deck Challenge is one of the best ways to earn additional rewards in Clash Royale, which can then be used to earn various cosmetic items and faster card upgrades. Players should create the best 18-cards tournament deck to win all battles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far