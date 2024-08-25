Melodie vs Chester: Who is a better brawler in Brawl Stars?

Brawl Stars, published by Supercell, is a MOBA game that is quite popular among mobile gamers. This game features many brawlers with special abilities, and you can battle them in a 3v3 battle arena.

Each brawler has unique attacks and super abilities, which ultimately determine who secures the win. Melodie and Chester are two of the most popular brawlers in Brawl Stars.

In this article, we will compare Melodie and Chester's abilities to find out who is the better brawer.

Melodie vs Chester in Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Melodie and Chester belong to different rarities in Brawl Stars. While Melodie is a mythic brawler with better long-range capabilities, Chester is a legendary brawler who deals high damage in close range.

So, before declaring who is better, let's take a look at each character's health, special traits, attacks, Supers, and gadgets.

Health

Here are the health points of Melodie and Chester at every level:

Levels Melodie's Health Points (HP) Chester 's Health Points (HP) 1 3600 3700 2 3960 4070 3 4320 4440 4 4680 4810 5 5040

5180

6 5400 5550 7 5760 5920 8 6120 6290 9 6480 6660 10 6840 7030 11 7200 7400

Chester has more health points than Melodie at every level. However, keep in mind that the difference in health points between the two characters gradually increases by 10 points at every level.

Special Traits

Given below are Chester's special traits:

Chester's Super ability is randomized. Therefore, one of his five Supers will be applied randomly when his Super is activated.

Chester will respawn when he dies, a goal is scored, or when a knockout round is over if his Super was fully charged previously.

Melodie doesn't have any special traits, and her attacks and Supers are fixed.

Attacks

Colt is attacking (Image via Supercell)

Melodie's attack is Monster Notes, which is an attack dealing quite low damage. However, upon a successful hit, a note will revolve around her up that will double the damage rate of the next attacks. If her next hit misses, one of the notes revolving around her will vanish.

Chester's attack is Cap and Bells. Instead of a one-hit wonder, his attack is delivered in a sequence of attacks. In the first sequence, Chester fires one bell from his cap in a straight shot. For his second shot, he shoots two bells in a spread, and the number of bells he shoots will continue to increase until it reaches four with a much wider spread.

Thus, despite Chester's general attack damage being higher than Melodie's, her damage will be higher when she has notes revolving around her. Here's a general overview of how their damage rate scales with each level in Brawl Stars:

Levels Melodie's attack damage Chester 's attack damage

1 460

640

2 506 704

3 552

768

4 598

832

5 644 896

6 690

960

7 736

1024

8 782

1088

9 828

1152

10 874

1216

11 920

1280



Due to Chester's higher attack damage, he leads this round.

Supers

Melodie's Super is Catchy Chorus, which essentially allows her to dash forward, and can be used to dodge or an attack maneuver. However, it causes no damage on its own.

As for Chester, he has multiple Supers, but they are applied randomly. These are all his Supers:

Candy Popper

Jawbreaker

Salmiakki

Pop Rocks

Strong Mint

The first four of his Super deals damage to his enemies, while the last Super provides a health boost. Due to his Super's special damage or healing abilities, Chester is a more versatile brawler than Melodie.

Gadgets

Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Melodie's gadgets include:

Perfect Pitch : This gadget increases the rotation speed of her notes. The rotation radius also sees a 60% expansion but only lasts around five seconds.

: This gadget increases the rotation speed of her notes. The rotation radius also sees a 60% expansion but only lasts around five seconds. Interlude: This gadget provides Molodie with a shield that will protect 10% of her health.

Here are the gadgets Chester can use:

Spicy Dice : This gadget can change his current Super to something else randomly.

: This gadget can change his current Super to something else randomly. Candy Beans: This gadget boosts all of Chester's abilities for a total of five seconds.

Star Powers

Both Melodie and Chester possess some star powers that provide them with some special abilities.

Melodie has two sttar powers:

Fast Beats : It equips Melodie with a 5% faster movement speed.

: It equips Melodie with a 5% faster movement speed. Extended Mix: It allows the notes revolving around her to last 25% more.

Chester has the following:

Single Bell 'O' Mania : This star power doubles the damage rate of his initial attack in the sequence.

: This star power doubles the damage rate of his initial attack in the sequence. Sneak Peek: This reveals what Super Chester will have when fully charged.

Melodie gets more advantage in terms of star powers since they will allow her monster notes to deal higher damage for a longer duration. Hence, she wins this round.

Final Verdict of Melodie vs Chester: Who is a better brawler

If you compare the health points, damage rate, and special traits, Chester is the better brawler in Brawl Stars. His Super abilities can also deal some serious damage to his opponents. However, Melodie is not too far behind.

