Men answer to why they 'simp' over streamers online, and it's heartbreaking ft Pokimane, Amouranth, and more

In the past, we have talked about the ‘simp’ culture multiple times. Quite a few female streamers like Amouranth, Pokimane, and Alinity are often accused of having too many simps in their fanbase. However, things are not as simple as they seem.

Pokimane, for example, has often been criticized because of her ‘brand of content’. The 24-year-old was one of the first mainstream streamers to garner fame off ‘reaction videos’, where she would react to other creators’ content while engaging with her fans for hours together.

Imagine having a boyfriend but acting like you single online so sad lonely guys donate money to your twitch stream.



That’s so fake & pathetic! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 17, 2020

Back in May, Keemstar had accused Pokimane of pretending to be single because she wanted ‘sad, lonely guys’ to continue donating to her streams. Furthermore, the Twitch star has defended the simp culture multiple times, even stating that calling people simps can be obnoxious, and discourages men from being ‘nice’ to women on the internet.

Female streamers seem to have an unhealthy number of simp fans

Men’s reasons for ‘simping’ over streamers will leave you depressed

From the streamers’ perspective, simps allow them to build a massive community of loyal fans who are willing to defend them through thick and thin. On the other hand, certain simp fans have also spoken out to explain their actions.

Recently, YouTube channel Radio TTS posted a video titled ‘Actual Simps Speak Out - Ask Viewers’. In the video, we see a few simps explain their reasons for, well, simping at random female streamers.

Most of these fans cited reasons such as loneliness and a lack of family and friends for simping on streamers like Pokimane and Amouranth.

As seen in these pictures, the fan talked about the plethora of donations he has made to females streamers, and said that being lonely was the primary reason. He also lashed out at other men who think simping is problematic, and noted that it is none of their business what he does with his money.

Others explained their personal situations, and said that various events ended up making them question their self-worth. This, in turn, led them to make some terrible decisions.

The overall video explains that while simping is often criticized and is one of the main sources of criticism at most of the above streamers, there is another side to the story.

These individuals are people who have various issues that they are dealing with, but instead of taking the time out to try and connect with real-life people who might care about them, they begin looking at notable, attractive streamers who often do not even know about their existence.

The video also painted a picture of regret, as most simps explained that it was just a phase in their lives, and a lack of proper relationships and self-esteem that led them down that path. It appears as though female streamers certainly cannot be blamed for this phenomena, though it also brings out another issue.

There are other factors at play that emerge from certain real life-problems that individuals might be facing. Mental health and depression are issues that have been covered at length, and it seems that these fans who take to simping too are going through difficult times.

Perhaps, if they had access to some kind guidance or someone to talk to and relay their feelings, this whole trend may see a gradual decrease. Furthermore, most fans said that simping was merely part of a temporary phase of their lives, and the streamers helped them feel better about their lives.

