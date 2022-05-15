Metal Militia Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, attack strategies, and more

One of the best ways to earn gems, magic items, experience, and more in Clash of Clans is to participate in events and challenges like Metal Militia and Hasty Balloons. Players can take part in such challenges for free, and they must use the minimum amount of troops stipulated in their fights to finish them.

The 'Metal Militia' challenge, in which players must deploy a specified amount of Pekkas in their army composition and win 10 online battles to obtain goodies such as special magic potions, gems, and experience, is the most recent in-game troop challenge. This article will discuss the Metal Militia challenge in Clash of Clans and its rewards.

Metal Militia Challenge in Clash of Clans

The Metal Militia challenge, which can be found in the events section of the game, is the latest in-game troop challenge. For the duration of this challenge, players can train Pekkas at a reduced training cost and win multiplayer matches. The Metal Militia challenge has the following in-game description:

"Drop heavy metal on your opponent when you build P.E.K.K.A's at a discount."

The Metal Militia challenge is similar to Hasty Balloons, Tiny & Shiny challenge, and Medium Rare challenges that require players to employ a specific troop like Pekkas to win 10 online multiplayer battles. The player's town hall level determines the number of Pekkas to use in combat. To win the Metal Militia challenge, players with Town Hall 13 should deploy at least two Pekkas.

During the Metal Militia challenge, players will receive a 60% discount on Pekka's training costs. To win multiplayer matches and complete the challenge, players must deploy the required number of Pekkas with powerful support troops such as Golems, Wizards, Witches, and Bowlers as GoWiPe or other offensive attacking strategies.

This will aid players in completing the Clash of Clans Metal Militia challenge and gaining special items and experience points. Reduced training expenses provide players with the added benefit of obtaining more loot for a lower army training cost.

Rewards for the Metal Militia Challenge

To win multiplayer combat and accomplish the Metal Militia challenge, players can employ GoWiPe, Queen Charge GoWiPe, or PeBoWi. Additional experience, magic items, and other rewards await those who complete the Metal Militia challenge.

After completing the Metal Militia task, players will be rewarded with the following items:

Players who win 10 multiplayer battles using at least the minimum number of Pekkas as specified in the challenge will be rewarded with 400 experience.

Players will also earn a Research Potion that increases the research speed of the laboratory for 24 hours.

Finally, Metal Militia is a good way to use various Pekka attacking strategies in Clash of Clans at a much lower cost. It will also help players earn additional experience and magic items that can be used for faster upgrades.

