Tiny & Shiny Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Troop challenges in Clash of Clans are a good way to obtain additional Magic Items and experience. Players can participate in challenges by using the minimum number of required troops in multiplayer battles. Various challenges are released by the developers every week, and they can be checked by going to the in-game 'events' section.

The latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans is the 'Tiny & Shiny' challenge in which players must use the minimum number of Goblins. Players can earn Magic Items, resources, and experience by completing the Tiny & Shiny challenge by May 2, 2022 in Clash of Clans.

Tiny & Shiny Challenge in Clash of Clans

Tiny and Shiny challenge in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tiny & Shiny is the latest in-game troop challenge where players must win multiplayer battles using Goblins. The number of Goblins required to be used in the battle depends upon the player's town hall level. The in-game description of the Tiny & Shiny challenge is as follows:

'These bumbling, bouncing, green machines wreak havoc on enemy resources. Use them at a discount during this event!'

This is a basic troop challenge where a player's town hall level determines the number of Goblins to use in multiplayer combat. For example, Town Hall 13 players must use at least 15 Goblins and win in multiplayer battles to complete this challenge.

To complete this challenge and obtain additional resources, players must win five multiplayer battles by May 2, 2022. After successfully completing the 'Tiny & Shiny' task, players will receive one Power Potion and 200 Experience. Players will also get a 60% discount on Goblin training during this challenge.

Power Potion allows players to increase their troops, spells, and siege machines to the maximum level decided by the laboratory for an hour. Collectors and storages on the outskirts of an enemy base can be cleared using Goblins, combined with other attacking strategies.

Best attack strategies for Tiny & Shiny challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans It's Dark Elixir time in TH9 with @Klaus_media Who's still using the Goblin Knife? 🤑It's Dark Elixir time in TH9 with @Klaus_media youtu.be/XPj0ao16-IQ Who's still using the Goblin Knife? 🤑💰 It's Dark Elixir time in TH9 with @Klaus_media youtu.be/XPj0ao16-IQ

In multiplayer battles, players can complete this challenge by deploying the required number of Goblins. To complete the Tiny & Shiny troop challenge, players can try the following attack strategies:

To clear exterior Elixir and Gold collectors, players can utilize Goblins with the GoWipe attack strategy. Players can distract defenses with Golems and Pekka, allowing Goblins to easily loot and destroy exterior structures.

Goblins can also be used in conjunction with the GoWiBo attack strategy, in which Bowlers and Golems function as tanks, allowing Goblins to clear collectors.

To clear collectors and storages, players can utilize Goblins with the BoWiBa attack method. Players can distract the defenses with Golems who will be backed by Witch and her skeletons, allowing Goblins to scoop up the loot.

The Tiny & Shiny challenge is a fun way for players to earn extra rewards. To complete this challenge in Clash of Clans, players must deploy the required quantity of Goblins. Additionally, players must complete the challenge by May 2, 2022.

