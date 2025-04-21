Metro 2033 Redux: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Metro 2033 was a first-person shooter horror game that was released in 2010, and Metro 2033 Redux was a remastered version that was released in 2014. The story is based on a novel of the same name, written by the Russian author, Dmitry Glukhovsky. To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the game was available for free on platforms such as Steam, GOG Store, and Xbox Game Store.

The player count has increased significantly since then. This article coers the list of trophies included in Metro 2033 Redux.

All trophies listed in Metro 2033 Redux

Complete all tasks to win the listed trophies in Metro 2033 Redux (Image via 4A Games)

There 50 trophies to be unlocked in Metro 2033 Redux. These are divided into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze cregories. Here is the full list of the trophies included in the game:

Platinum trophies in Metro 2033 Redux:

Get all trophies.

Gold trophies in Metro 2033 Redux:

Enlightened - Find the truth.

- Find the truth. Spartan 2033 - Complete the game in Spartan Mode.

- Complete the game in Spartan Mode. If it's hostile, you kill it - Become a true ranger.

Silver trophies in Metro 2033 Redux:

DJ Artyom - On the level OUTPOST reach the radio tower and broadcast the commander's message.

- On the level OUTPOST reach the radio tower and broadcast the commander's message. Blogger - Complete all 51 of Artyom's hidden Diary pages.

- Complete all 51 of Artyom's hidden Diary pages. Rescue Ranger - Save a group of Reds from Fascist captivity.

- Save a group of Reds from Fascist captivity. Thief - Open 15 locked safe boxes.

- Open 15 locked safe boxes. Survivor 2033 - Complete the game in Survival Mode.

- Complete the game in Survival Mode. Weaponsmith - Kill at least one enemy with each weapon available in the game.

Bronze trophies in Metro 2033 Redux:

Air Bender - Kill 50 humans with pneumatic weapons.

- Kill 50 humans with pneumatic weapons. Cowboy - Kill 100 enemies using revolvers.

- Kill 100 enemies using revolvers. Demolitionist - Blow up the tunnel and airlock at CURSED STATION.

- Blow up the tunnel and airlock at CURSED STATION. Fire in the hole - Kill 20 lurkers.

- Kill 20 lurkers. Fire! - Kill 30 enemies with flame grenades.

- Kill 30 enemies with flame grenades. Generous - Help the poor, a coin for the kid, medicine for the sick. You help everyone you see.

- Help the poor, a coin for the kid, medicine for the sick. You help everyone you see. Gunman - Kill 100 enemies with shotguns.

- Kill 100 enemies with shotguns. Heavy Reader - Kill a librarian.

- Kill a librarian. Hedge-hopper - On the level FRONTLINE kill all of the enemy Red Army and Fascist Soldiers.

- On the level FRONTLINE kill all of the enemy Red Army and Fascist Soldiers. Hunter - Kill 200 Mutants.

- Kill 200 Mutants. Inquisitor - Kill 2 demons.

- Kill 2 demons. Invisible man - Complete FRONTLINE level without killing anyone.

- Complete FRONTLINE level without killing anyone. Ka-Boom! - Explode 30 enemies.

- Explode 30 enemies. Manhattan Project - Spend 60 seconds in a Radiation Hotspot.

- Spend 60 seconds in a Radiation Hotspot. Trigger Happy - Kill 100 enemies with assault rifles.

- Kill 100 enemies with assault rifles. Toast! - Drink at every occasion.

- Drink at every occasion. Merciful - Complete the level BLACK STATION without killing or knocking out any enemies.

- Complete the level BLACK STATION without killing or knocking out any enemies. Metro Trader - Make 30 deals in weapon shops.

- Make 30 deals in weapon shops. Snake - Stealthily kill 15 enemies.

- Stealthily kill 15 enemies. Ninja - Kill 30 enemies with throwing knives.

- Kill 30 enemies with throwing knives. Nosalis hunter - Kill 100 Nosalises.

- Kill 100 Nosalises. Pathoanatomist - Kill 5 amoebas.

- Kill 5 amoebas. Pyro - Kill 30 enemies with a flamethrower.

- Kill 30 enemies with a flamethrower. Quick Draw - On the level HUNTER kill the nosalises before they break through the ventilation grilles.

- On the level HUNTER kill the nosalises before they break through the ventilation grilles. Raider - On the level DEPOT silently kill the first guard and break into the Fascist station unnoticed.

- On the level DEPOT silently kill the first guard and break into the Fascist station unnoticed. Ranger - Find all Ranger stashes in Dead City.

- Find all Ranger stashes in Dead City. Scrooge - Save 1000 military-grade rounds.

- Save 1000 military-grade rounds. Shocking - Get 30 kills with Hellbreath.

- Get 30 kills with Hellbreath. Slice & Dice - Kill 30 human enemies in close combat.

- Kill 30 human enemies in close combat. Sniper - Kill 30 human enemies with headshots.

Kill 30 human enemies with headshots. Marksman - Kill 15 human enemies with Headshots from at least 30 meters' distance.

- Kill 15 human enemies with Headshots from at least 30 meters' distance. Soft Touch - Disarm 15 wire traps.

- Disarm 15 wire traps. Spider hunter - Kill 10 Spiders.

- Kill 10 Spiders. Stunning - Knock 30 human enemies out in close combat.

- Knock 30 human enemies out in close combat. Tank - Kill 10 enemies in a row without taking any damage.

- Kill 10 enemies in a row without taking any damage. Tonic Man - Use a Medkit 75 times.

- Use a Medkit 75 times. Warrior - Kill 100 human enemies.

Kill 100 human enemies. Watchman hunter - Kill at least one enemy with each weapon available in the game.

- Kill at least one enemy with each weapon available in the game. Wheeler-Dealer - Exchange 500 Military-Grade 5.45 rounds at Exchange kiosks.

- Exchange 500 Military-Grade 5.45 rounds at Exchange kiosks. Who goes there? - Wipe your Gas Mask 20 times.

