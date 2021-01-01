Mike Tyson opens up on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight

In a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Mike Tyson warned host Logan Paul that he would be in quite a bit of trouble.

Logan Paul has talked about his fight with Floyd Mayweather a lot over the last few weeks, even suggesting he would give the boxing legend a fair competition. However, people online believe the Paul brothers are in trouble.

Logan Paul will be fighting Floyd Mayweather on 20th February, while Jake Paul tries to negotiate his way into the ring with UFC legend Conor McGregor. Mike Tyson added that Floyd Mayweather he would “beat Logan Paul’s *ss.”

Tyson isn’t a big fan of Floyd Mayweather but stated that he does not have any “vice,” other than hitting the gym.

Mike Tyson knows the winner of this fight!

Mike Tyson featured in Episode #247 of the “Impaulsive” podcast. Logan Paul appeared quite optimistic about his chances against Floyd Mayweather. The 25-year-old even asked the boxing legend whether he thinks Logan could land a punch or two on the 43-year-old.

Mike Tyson had a reasonably straightforward reply:

“Floyd’s gonna beat your f***ing *ss. But it is going to be good. He is going to fight back, though. You are gonna fight back.”

In response, Logan Paul joked that Mike Tyson should “pour out his money,” suggesting that the latter return the money he got for the podcast appearance. However, Mike Tyson explained exactly what he meant.

“Let me tell you something about Floyd. There are things I don’t like about him either. But no matter what we say about him, it could be true, but he is in that gym. He is a rat. He will be tired, but he stays in the gym. He can’t help it, the gym (is his vice).”

Both Mike Majlak and George Janko found the exchange hilarious, although Logan Paul seemed concerned about the situation. Mike Tyson said that while the fight itself would be brutal and Floyd Mayweather might start on the front foot, Logan Paul is a “man,” and he would have the opportunity to fight back.

Fans will have to wait until February 20th to determine whether Logan Paul stands a chance against one of the best boxers in history.