“Mind my language”: xQc comes up with bizarre yet hilarious idea to control methane emissions

In a recent livestream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel came up with a hilarious idea to control methane emissions on Earth.

During the “Just chatting” livestream, xQc was watching a video about methane and carbon dioxide (CO2) pollution on the planet. The narrator explained the difference between CO2 and methane emissions and how they harm the planet.

xQc paused the clip to share a rather curious idea for controlling methane emissions. The streamer then explained his plan to create “gas-masks for b****oles.”

xQc shares a comically innovative but impractical plan to save the Earth from methane emissions

Human beings and animals are a couple of the biggest sources of methane pollution on the planet. xQc was watching a video explaining the impact of methane and CO2 on the environment. When the narrator explained that methane is mostly produced by animals, xQc came up with an amusing idea to control emissions:

“Chat, why don’t we, mind my language, like plug the b****ole with some sort of a sheet? Like, sort of a gas-mask for the b****ole. Like a b***plug, but with a mask on it. And it would be used to transform the gas.”

The Twitch streamer did not specify whether the invention in question was meant only for animals or human beings as well. Methane emissions are one of the major causes of global warming on Earth. The gas has an average global concentration of around 1,800 parts per billion, which is the equivalent of two cups of water in a swimming pool.

However, methane that is released directly into the environment has the ability to trap large amounts of heat in the Earth’s atmosphere. Additionally, methane is converted into CO2 in the atmosphere, another big cause for global warming.

As a result, the gas is one of the biggest contributing factors of global warming today. xQc suggested that his gas-masks would be able to convert methane into other less harmful gases. While his intentions are noble, the invention is unfortunately not practically viable.

