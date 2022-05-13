“HYPEEEE”: Minecraft star Dream teases potential Dream Team meetup

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream sent out quite an exciting tweet earlier today.

His post was about an apparent meet-up between the members of the “Dream Team,” a group that includes Dream and two other popular Minecraft YouTubers: George “GeorgeNotFound” and Nick “Sapnap.” Additionally, Darryl “BadBoyHalo” is listed (on the Dream Team’s wiki page” as an unofficial member).

The Dream Team trio is one of the most popular groups in the Minecraft community. All three YouTubers are known for their fun Minecraft content, the challenges they attempt, and how they change the game by altering its code.

dream @dreamwastaken dream team meet up early 2057 CONFIRMED. HYPEEEE dream team meet up early 2057 CONFIRMED. HYPEEEE

Minecraft’s Dream Team to unite soon?

The tweet stated that the meet-up was “confirmed” to happen in “early 2057”. While fans are used to Dream sending out joke tweets with amusing details, many started speculating when the potential meet-up was actually going to happen.

The number the Twitch streamer typed out in the tweet was considered by many to have a hidden meaning. With the year 2057 almost definitely being an obvious joke, people on Twitter started contemplating what it could represent.

One user pointed out that the digits of the number 2057, when added, make up the number 14. This could mean that the meet-up is in 14 days or two weeks.

Another Twitter user pointed out that the number could refer to “May 20 at 7 pm”. Regardless, the 22-year-old’s tweet has generated a significant amount of buzz.

Twitter reactions to Dream’s recent tweet

charlie/chip🍟fic📌 @witheringchip @dreamwastaken if you add up all those numbers they equal 14 so the meet up is on the 14th right? @dreamwastaken if you add up all those numbers they equal 14 so the meet up is on the 14th right?

Mar🧋🪨🧠 @etherealinnit @dreamwastaken okay but what if it’s actually a disguised date… 27/05 so this month on the 27th? Just saying @dreamwastaken okay but what if it’s actually a disguised date… 27/05 so this month on the 27th? Just saying https://t.co/WFKz2KRy3h

hali 🍓 @haligsalt @dreamwastaken is this your way of telling us george’s visa got denied :/ @dreamwastaken is this your way of telling us george’s visa got denied :/

nic🍂 @unhinged_ia

twitter.com/unhinged_ia/st… nic🍂 @unhinged_ia if George is still in the UK when I go to London I'm slapping a pink wig on that mf and he's going to the US under a new name if George is still in the UK when I go to London I'm slapping a pink wig on that mf and he's going to the US under a new name @dreamwastaken I've got yall covered don't worry @dreamwastaken I've got yall covered don't worrytwitter.com/unhinged_ia/st…

Community gets excited as another meet up approaches

The trend of YouTuber meet-ups has been going on for some time, especially within the Minecraft community. Over the last few years, many content creators from the member list of the Dream SMP server who often collaborate online have met each other.

As for Dream team members, Sapnap and Dream have reportedly been living together since January 2021, when the former moved in with the speedrunner in Florida. They have since moved to a new house and plan to have GeorgeNotFound stay with them.

Speaking of George, Sapnap met up with him in March 2022 when he traveled to the UK. The two posted many pictures and even appeared in one of the former’s streams together, to which the community had some great reactions.

George has never met Dream in person, and the meeting is set to send fans of the latter team into a frenzy. Sapnap and Dream living together has made it easier for the two to create content and collaborate.

With George and potentially other content creators added to the mix, the Dream team and Dream SMP’s content could reach new heights. This is because the new house reportedly has several guest rooms that will potentially be assigned to other content creators like Karl and Quackity, who are set to host streams in which they decorate their respective guest rooms).

