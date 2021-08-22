Minecraft star Ranboo's charity stream raises over $300,000 on Twitch

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Mark “Ranboo” recently hosted a 16-hour charity subathon event that has made him the most subscribed streamer on the platform.

Ranboo is a Minecraft content creator with around 3.6 million followers on Twitch. He has in the past hosted multiple charity streams and announced that he will be donating the proceeds to the Charity: Water non-profit organization.

The subathon event started yesterday, August 21, and recently came to an end after about 16 hours. Ranboo has reportedly raised more than $300,000 via the event, and in the process, became the most-subscribed creator on the platform.

Hey! In case you didn’t hear next Saturday August 21st I’m going to be doing a charity “subathon” for @charitywater! This will be held on twitch and will be a special long stream where I do a bunch of cool little events such as play games as well as maybe some irl content! — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) August 12, 2021

Ranboo becomes most-subscribed streamer on Twitch after charity subathon event

In the past 24 hours, Ranboo has gained around 57K subscribers on Twitch, taking his overall tally to exactly 116,225. This makes him the most subscribed streamer on the platform, with Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff currently at 2nd with around 72K subscribers, according to TwitchTracker. The subathon event lasted for about 16 hours and recently came to an end.

Ranboo announced that he will be donating all the proceeds to the Charity: Water organization. Charity: Water was founded in 2006 by author and club promoter Scott Harrison with the aim of providing clean water to developing nations. It has to date been involved in over 44,000 water projects around the world in a total of 28 countries.

Btw if we somehow beat my all time high sub count during this I will straight up jump into the pool no matter what time it is. (Dont think that will happen but hey gotta do something for that :D) — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) August 20, 2021

HYPE TRAIN WORLD RECORD HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/ShS0BlKm6i — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) August 21, 2021

Ranboo had announced the stream one day in advance, and said that he would jump into his pool if he ended up breaking his subscriber count. The streamer has managed to do that comfortably and gained exactly 56,864 subscribers due to the subathon event, according to Twitch Tracker. Ranboo did not post about the subathon event after concluding the stream.

However, a fan-run account claimed that he was able to raise over $300,000 via the event, and as promised, he will be donating the amount to the aforementioned charity organization. Further updates about the event and detailed statistics can be expected in the coming time.

