Minecraft star Ranboo set to feature on a Times Square billboard, thanks to his army of fans

After Corpse Husband, it looks like Minecraft star Ranboo could be the next popular streamer to feature on a Times Square billboard very soon.

In what constitutes a deja vu moment of sorts for several fans who were instrumental in helping Corpse Husband receive a Times Square billboard of his own, this time it looks like the 17-year-old Minecraft sensation seems to be the overwhelming fan favorite.

In a contest similar to the one conducted by Gymshark in February, Global AR Platform ARKH recently took to Twitter to announce that the most liked reply in the next 24 hours on their recent tweet would find itself on a Times Square billboard.

While a host of streamers and online personalities responded in the comments section, there was one comment by Minecraft star Ranboo that blew up on an unparalleled scale.

The comment? A characteristic and trademark slogan of the Ranboo community, which read "Ranboo my beloved," enclosed within an animated heart:

With almost 200K likes as of now, Ranboo seems to be leading the race towards a Times Square billboard, with support coming in from all quarters, including the previous winner of billboard competitions himself, Corpse Husband.

Corpse Husband, Tubbo, Jack Manifold, and more support Ranboo as Minecraft streamer leads the race to get a Times Square billboard

Back in February, Corpse Husband created a massive stir online when he went head-to-head with Minecraft streamer Jschlatt in a nail-biting billboard contest.

After a closely fought battle that went down to the wire, Corpse Husband emerged victorious with his comment "Stream E-Girls are ruining my life" landing on a Times Square billboard, much to the delight of his scores of supporters.

WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/Sy2XhNlwaA — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) March 6, 2021

Having become a pioneer of such competitions himself, he recently decided to pass the baton to Ranboo, as he wholesomely gave his vouch to the Minecraft star:

vouch — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) June 13, 2021

His comment earned a grateful reply from Ranboo, who thanked his fellow faceless sensation for his priceless vouch:

Thank you corpse it is truly a great day for us all — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) June 13, 2021

Joining Corpse Husband in extending support to Ranboo's quest for a Times Square billboard were the likes of Tubbo, Anthony Padilla, and more, as excited fans hopped on the Ranboo hype bandwagon:

Okay — Tubbo (@TubboLive) June 13, 2021

i want this one to win — Vurb (@JustVurb) June 13, 2021

I support this movement wholeheartedly — Jack Manifold (@JackManifoldTV) June 13, 2021

vouch — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) June 14, 2021

now who’s proposing to me under the ranboo my beloved billboard pic.twitter.com/Go3DC67FCg — payton :: (@fruitypayton) June 13, 2021

Who wants to get married and take a picture next to the ranboo my beloved billboard ? pic.twitter.com/Qxn6u0Oxvx — karina zzz (@kribsoot) June 13, 2021

so we got ranboo the beloved in a twt gif, printed out, in minecraft, on the moon, AND NOW PROBABLY ON A BILLBOARD pic.twitter.com/162tatZCf7 — payton :: (@fruitypayton) June 13, 2021

ranboo literally took a little fandom inside meme of a beloved gif from when he was a small streamer and he's taken it and run with it so much



and now this small little silly meme might be on a times square billboard — mun || asleep (@dozingallium) June 13, 2021

me and oomfs taking photos under the ranboo my beloved billboard in time square pic.twitter.com/Wtr2DXUw1w — leo (@tubboranboo) June 13, 2021

“mommy can we go see the empire state building?”



“not now honey mommy has to go visit the ranboo my beloved billboard” — izzy (@beetaunt) June 13, 2021

ranboo getting his own time square billboard and 3 million on twitch in one day :D this is really so so amazing !!!! i’m so happy for him — leo (@tubboranboo) June 13, 2021

ranboo and tubbo infront of the ranboo my beloved billboard [REAL] pic.twitter.com/Z9zqFDh8TN — autumn ♡ crumb my beloved :))) (@ranboovv) June 13, 2021

ranboo is so likeable that literally every single person he’s dmed is vouching for him to go on a billboard. his power. — haze is sleeping (@aces4beeduo) June 13, 2021

As his comment continues to rake in a massive amount of likes by the minute, fans can undoubtedly expect a Ranboo Times Square Billboard to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.

Moreover, with the Minecraft star simultaneously reaching 3 million followers on Twitch recently, things certainly seem to be looking up for the Ranboo community.

Edited by Shaheen Banu