Minecraft star Ranboo set to feature on a Times Square billboard, thanks to his army of fans

After Corpse Husband, it looks like Minecraft star Ranboo could be the next popular streamer to feature on a Times Square billboard very soon.
In what constitutes a deja vu moment of sorts for several fans who were instrumental in helping Corpse Husband receive a Times Square billboard of his own, this time it looks like the 17-year-old Minecraft sensation seems to be the overwhelming fan favorite.
In a contest similar to the one conducted by Gymshark in February, Global AR Platform ARKH recently took to Twitter to announce that the most liked reply in the next 24 hours on their recent tweet would find itself on a Times Square billboard.
While a host of streamers and online personalities responded in the comments section, there was one comment by Minecraft star Ranboo that blew up on an unparalleled scale.
The comment? A characteristic and trademark slogan of the Ranboo community, which read "Ranboo my beloved," enclosed within an animated heart:
With almost 200K likes as of now, Ranboo seems to be leading the race towards a Times Square billboard, with support coming in from all quarters, including the previous winner of billboard competitions himself, Corpse Husband.
Corpse Husband, Tubbo, Jack Manifold, and more support Ranboo as Minecraft streamer leads the race to get a Times Square billboard
Back in February, Corpse Husband created a massive stir online when he went head-to-head with Minecraft streamer Jschlatt in a nail-biting billboard contest.
After a closely fought battle that went down to the wire, Corpse Husband emerged victorious with his comment "Stream E-Girls are ruining my life" landing on a Times Square billboard, much to the delight of his scores of supporters.
Having become a pioneer of such competitions himself, he recently decided to pass the baton to Ranboo, as he wholesomely gave his vouch to the Minecraft star:
His comment earned a grateful reply from Ranboo, who thanked his fellow faceless sensation for his priceless vouch:
Joining Corpse Husband in extending support to Ranboo's quest for a Times Square billboard were the likes of Tubbo, Anthony Padilla, and more, as excited fans hopped on the Ranboo hype bandwagon:
As his comment continues to rake in a massive amount of likes by the minute, fans can undoubtedly expect a Ranboo Times Square Billboard to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.
Moreover, with the Minecraft star simultaneously reaching 3 million followers on Twitch recently, things certainly seem to be looking up for the Ranboo community.