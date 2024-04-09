Minecraft streamer Quackity's journey explored: Personal life, career, controversies, and more

Alexis or Alex, commonly referred to as "Quackity" (6.3 million followers) is widely recognized in the Minecraft community. For those unfamiliar with Alex, he is a prominent Minecraft streamer and content creator who produces content in both English and Spanish. In addition to his Minecraft content, he also uploads YouTube videos that often include real-life content.

For example, one of his most popular series involves hosting talent shows where contestants appear on Discord, and he, along with other special judges, evaluate them in real life. Notably, creators like JJ "KSI" and Jimmy "MrBeast" have been featured in this series.

Quackity personal life explored

Quackity was born in Mexico on December 28, 2000, making him 23 years old at the time of writing. As mentioned, the streamer produces content in both Spanish and English. Apart from his birth country, he has also been based in California.

For those unaware, the streamer has an older brother who operates a YouTube channel called RoScripts. The channel primarily focuses on Roblox games and related content.

There's also a rather controversial period involving his elder brother. RoScripts was accused of serious allegations back in 2020, which gained significant attention in 2021. These allegations involved potential grooming.

Another allegation that surfaced was that RoScripts had allegedly opened an NSFW channel on Discord that reportedly included teenagers. Much of the controversy was covered by various YouTubers at the time, including Jalyn.

What are the controversies involving Quackity?

Quackity has been involved in a few controversies over the years. One of the major ones occurred in April 2023 when fellow Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" announced that he was launching a multilingual SMP (Survival Multiplayer) server in Minecraft.

However, the drama escalated when Alex later revealed that he was set to launch a bilingual SMP server called the QSMP. The announcement of these two servers at the same time raised tensions between the fanbases of the two creators.

In March 2024, there were other allegations against Alex. This time, some moderators of his QSMP server came forward and alleged that some of them had to overwork and were either not fully compensated or not at all.

In the same month, there was another update regarding QSMP. Fellow member and Minecraft creator Wilbur Soot had been accused of abuse by one of his ex-girlfriends. Quackity then revealed that he decided to remove Wilbur from the server due to these allegations.

Quackity isn't the only streamer from the Minecraft community who has recently been in the news. George "GeorgeNotFound" is another creator who has made headlines, albeit for the wrong reasons.

According to Twitch streamer Caitibugzzz, George allegedly groped her without consent in 2023. This accusation has since led to a flurry of reactions from several creators and has become one of the biggest dramas this year.