"I hope you enjoyed getting wrecked" - KSI trolls IShowSpeed after Randy Orton RKO'd the latter at WWE WrestleMania XL

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again captured attention as he made a surprise appearance at the latest WrestleMania 40 event. This time, he donned a PRIME Hydration costume and was stationed by the ring during the United States Championship match between Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

Despite making a flashy entrance in his PRIME mascot costume, things quickly took a turn for the worse when he found himself unceremoniously kicked out of the costume. To add insult to injury, Randy Orton delivered a brutal RKO, sending him through the table. Watch the clip here:

After the match, the entertainment continued when the ailing IShowSpeed received a troll-worthy message from his online compatriot and fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI." The Briton quipped:

"I hope you enjoyed getting wrecked."

"IShowStink, IShowMeat" - KSI trolls IShowSpeed after the streamer got RKO during WrestleMania XL

IShowSpeed found himself subjected to the same treatment that KSI himself endured just a few weeks prior. During a SmackDown episode last month (March 2024), JJ found himself on the receiving end of an RKO from Randy Orton in the ring.

It looks like Darren has now found himself in a similar predicament. Seeing Logan Paul down and out, Darren decided to distract Orton. However, the WWE star didn't take it well. He first stripped Darren of his blue PRIME costume and then took things further by lifting Darren to the commentator's table, grabbing him by the neck, and delivering a brutal RKO that sent Darren crashing through the table.

Post-match, KSI sent Darren a personalized message through Logan's phone. Logan said:

"Hey, Speed, someone sent me a video, bro. I think you should watch it."

KSI said this in the video:

"Speed, I hope you enjoyed your WWE debut. I hope you enjoyed getting wrecked. It sucks, doesn't it? It's not fun. Anyway, IShowStink, IShowMeat, well played on getting your a** beat. I'll see you in a bit. Take care, bro."

Expand Tweet

A despondent Darren lashed out at KSI, stating:

"Man, f**k you, you bald head b**ch. Get the f**k outta here, bro."

Although IShowSpeed was later seen with a neck brace on, it's unlikely that the RKO seriously injured him.