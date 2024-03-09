KSI reacts after eating an RKO from Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

KSI has reacted to getting knocked out cold on the mat by Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown.

The British YouTuber and boxing sensation KSI appeared alongside his "Partner Prime" Logan Paul on this week's edition of SmackDown. The duo kicked off the show with an exciting announcement about their brand as they unveiled their new sponsorship deal with WWE.

However, even though both stars seemed to have their spirits high for the night, it wouldn't end well for one of them. KSI would, unfortunately, be unlucky yet again in his second public appearance for WWE alongside Logan Paul, as The Viper, Randy Orton would sneakily make his way to the ring.

Orton appeared stealthily from behind in an effort to hit Logan Paul with an RKO. But The Maverick slipped out of the way. However, the British YouTuber couldn't escape The Legend Killer's wrath and ended up eating a vicious RKO and being knocked out on the mat. Randy Orton would then pour the Prime drink on his victim while he was laid out in the ring.

The Prime co-founder has now reacted to his bad luck in the WWE after he was taken out once again in his second appearance:

"Why am I always just getting beat up on WWE?"

KSI received high praise from WWE legend after taking RKO from Randy Orton

Dutch Mantell has thrown some high praise towards KSI (real name JJ Olatunji) for the way he took the signature RKO from Randy Orton.

JJ Olatunji has been a victim of eating a WWE move before. He appeared alongside Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. Previously, he was the victim of accidentally being put through the table after Logan Paul pulled him onto the announcer's table, leading to Seth Rollins hitting the former with a splash.

This time, he did another wonderful spot and sold the RKO perfectly. Mantell lauded both Paul and JJ for their efforts in entertaining the crowd on SmackDown:

"I'm going to give KSI credit. He took a hell of an RKO. He took a hell of an RKO! See, those two guys, I think, were made for wrestling. They understand it. Especially Logan Paul, and KSI, who laid out right over the Prime thing they had in the middle of the ring, the sign. It was good, very good!"

It will be quite interesting to see how Logan Paul will retaliate against Randy Orton for the attack on his partner. Perhaps we might see the duo of Logan and JJ make a comeback again at WrestleMania 40.

