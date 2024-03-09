KSI earns high praise from WWE legend for taking Randy Orton's RKO on SmackDown: "Made for wrestling" (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown kicked off with a largely entertaining segment as Randy Orton laid out KSI with an RKO while Logan Paul watched from the ramp. Following his performance on the blue brand, KSI has received praise from Dutch Mantell, who felt the internet personality could thrive in pro wrestling.

After costing Randy Orton a possible win at the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Logan Paul kicked off SmackDown this week to unveil WWE's sponsorship deal with Prime Hydration, whose logo was plastered in the center of the ring.

While KSI's night began well by celebrating his latest business success with Logan Paul, he eventually was left motionless on the mat with an RKO.

KSI, particularly, drew attention for his selling, which looked as good as any seasoned pro wrestler.

While reviewing the show on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell lauded KSI (aka "JJ" Olatunji) and felt both he and Paul were born to be professional wrestlers.

"I'm going to give KSI credit. He took a hell of an RKO. He took a hell of an RKO! See, those two guys, I think, were made for wrestling. They understand it. Especially Logan Paul, and KSI, who laid out right over the Prime thing they had in the middle of the ring, the sign. It was good, very good!" [From 23:00 onwards]

Should KSI also consider having a run in WWE alongside his buddy Logan Paul? The latter has proved himself a quick learner and is already a champion, but he has a stiff task ahead when he possibly puts the title on the line against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40.

