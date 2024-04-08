[WATCH] Randy Orton barks and hits an RKO on IShowSpeed at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Randy Orton was unsuccessful in winning the United States Championship. However, he did get the last laugh over IShowSpeed.

IShowSpeed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is a popular YouTuber. He is mostly known for his various live streams and plays video games including Fortnite, FIFA, and other notable games.

Speed was part of Logan Paul's entourage at WrestleMania 40, as he accompanied the reigning United States Champion during his entrance. The 19-year-old was wearing a Prime bottle costume before eventually revealing himself.

However, The Viper wasn't too pleased with IShowSpeed, as barked at the latter and hit him with an RKO on the announce table.

Watch Orton hit IShowSpeed with an RKO on the announce table:

Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens had an incredible Triple-Threat Match. Eventually, Paul walked out victorious and retained his title after hitting the Frog Splash on The Prizefighter for the win.

Paul is currently in his first-ever reign as a singles champion in WWE. He defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to win the United States Championship. In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, he successfully defended it against Owens at the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

