Mirror Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

One of the easiest ways to earn exclusive rewards in Clash Royale, such as emotes, battle banner tokens, chests, and gold, is through challenges. Players can take part in challenges at no cost and win battles to receive rewards. To assist players in advancing through the game more quickly, developers issue new challenges with deadlines every week.

The Mirror challenge is a unique challenge in Clash Royale, and it requires players to compete using the same deck and demonstrate their skills. Players get better rewards as they win more battles in the game. This article will cover the Mirror challenge in Clash Royale and its rewards.

Mirror Challenge in Clash Royale offers a lot of rewards

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale The Challenge is on! Same deck, same starting hand. It all comes down to the Mirror card and how you will use it! 🪞 The Challenge is on! Same deck, same starting hand. It all comes down to the Mirror card and how you will use it! 🪞 https://t.co/aDMH87plR5

The Mirror challenge is the latest challenge in Clash Royale, which will begin on July 21 and will help players earn battle banner tokens and gold for various upgrades in the game. Players can participate in the challenge by tapping on the 'Events' section of the game and then the 'Join' button.

The in-game description of the Mirror challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Both players have the same deck and the same starting cards. Every deck contains a Mirror! How will you outsmart your opponent? 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play for the final reward!"

As the name suggests, the Mirror challenge involves a 1v1 battle where players are provided with the same deck including the Mirror card. Players have to use the deck and mirror card to beat the opponent.

Similar to the Lava Hound Draft challenge, players cannot choose their own tournament deck for the challenge. A 7-card deck is provided to both the players during the battle with Mirror as the eighth card. Just like the Sudden Death challenge, players can lose a maximum of three battles after which they must restart the challenge by spending gems.

The Mirror challenge involves a total of 10 battles. Each battle win helps players win rewards like magic items, resources, gems, chests, and battle banner tokens. Players must win all the battles before the challenge deadline to unlock all the rewards.

Mirror Challenge Rewards

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Tips to get 12 wins in the Royal Ghost Mirror Challenge: deckshop.pro/guide/ghost Tips to get 12 wins in the Royal Ghost Mirror Challenge: deckshop.pro/guide/ghost

There are various rewards that players can earn after completing the Mirror challenge in the game. These rewards can help players upgrade faster in the game and even unlock new cosmetic items. Players can earn the following rewards after completing the Mirror challenge:

Players will obtain 20 battle banner tokens on winning their 1st battle

Players will obtain 1 Legendary Token on winning their 2nd battle

Players will obtain 20 battle banner tokens on winning their 3rd battle

Players will obtain 4000 gold on winning their 4th battle

Players will obtain 20 battle banner tokens on winning their 5th battle

Players will obtain 3000 gold on winning their 6th battle

Players will obtain 20 battle banner tokens on winning their 7th battle

Players will obtain 2000 gold on winning their 8th battle

Players will obtain 80 battle banner tokens on winning their 9th battle

Players will obtain a gold chest on winning their 10th battle

The Mirror challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn special rewards like tokens that can help players trade cards in the game. Players should participate in this free challenge, which will begin on July 21 and win all the rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far