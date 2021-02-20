Miss Diya's (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Miss Diya, aka BlackPink Gaming, is a prominent Free Fire streamer and content creator from India. She has over 831k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: 50 most creative Free Fire names in February 2021

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Miss Diya has played 9728 squad matches to date and has won on 2097 occasions, making his win rate 21.55%. She has accumulated 22927 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.00.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 10481 games and has triumphed in 1805 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.22%. With a K/D ratio of 2.98, she has 25841 frags in this mode.

Miss Diya has also played 5486 solo games and has secured 529 victories, maintaining a win rate of 9.64%. She has 11038 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Also Read: Free Fire diamond generator tools are fake, and using them will lead to a game ban

Ranked stats

Miss Diya’s ranked stats

BlackPink Gaming has played 198 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 41 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.70%. She has killed 554 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.53 in this mode.

Advertisement

The content creator has also played 795 ranked duo matches and has won on 143 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.98%. With 2569 frags to her name in these matches, she has a K/D ratio of 3.94.

Miss Diya has played 157 ranked solo games and has 22 Booyahs, making her win rate 14.01%. She has 442 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Miss Diya’s YouTube channel

Miss Diya Gaming started creating content on her YouTube channel, called BlackPink Gaming, over one-and-a-half years ago.

The oldest stream on her channel was posted in August 2019. As mentioned before, she currently has over 831,000 subscribers and 51 million views combined.

Click here to visit her channel.

Miss Diya’s social media accounts

Advertisement

Miss Diya is active on Instagram. Click here to visit her profile.

Also Read: Free Fire APK download for Jio phone is fake, and all videos suggesting the same are misleading