Miss Diya’s (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in March 2021

Online content creation related to Garena Free Fire has emerged as a career opportunity for many players. Several creators and streamers have witnessed rapid growth and have become quite prevalent. Miss Diya is one of the most popular names in the Indian Free Fire community.

She creates videos and streams the battle royale title on her YouTube channel named "BlackPink Gaming." Presently, she has over 950,000 subscribers on her channel.

This article takes a look at her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya has been featured in 9848 squad matches and has bettered her foes in 2120 of them, leading to a win percentage of 21.52%. She has accumulated 23266 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Apart from that, the streamer has appeared in 10565 duo games and has 1827 first-place finishes, which comes to a win rate of 17.29%. With a K/D ratio of 2.99, she has 26115 frags.

The content creator has 5537 solo matches to her name and has triumphed in 539 of them, resulting in a win ratio of about 9.73%. She has racked up 11174 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya has participated in 107 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 19, retaining a win percentage of 17.75%. She has secured 286 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has also won 20 of the 81 duo matches that she has played, corresponding to a win ratio of 24.69%. In the process, she has bagged 245 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.02.

Lastly, BlackPink Gaming has competed in 43 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 10 of them, converting to a win rate of 23.25%. She has notched 130 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.94.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Miss Diya's YouTube channel

As stated above, Miss Diya creates content on her YouTube channel called BlackPink Gaming.

Her first stream is over a year and a half old and dates back to around August 2019. She currently has 511 videos on her YouTube channel and boasts over 55 million views combined.

Click here to visit her channel.

Miss Diya’s social media accounts

Miss Diya has an Instagram account; click here to visit her profile.

