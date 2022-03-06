Genshin Impact has various types of resources that can be found all across the map. Some resources can be used to make food that provides different buffs, whereas some resources are required to craft materials and potions. Mist Flower is an ice-type flower that drops Mist Flower Corolla. This drop can be used along with lizard tail and crystal core to craft frosting essential oil and frostshield potion.

The frosting essential oil boosts cryo damage for all the cryo characters in the party, whereas frostshield potion increases cryo resistance and allows players to handle extreme cold environments in Genshin Impact. Finding these mist flowers can be a little tricky since they are well spread across Tevyat.

This article lists Mist Flower locations in Genshin Impact for players to farm these for their alchemy.

Genshin Impact: Location of Mist Flowers in Tevyat

Mondstadt:

Players can find around 20+ Mist Flowers all around Mondstadt. Out of these 20, some Mist Flowers can be seen concentrated around Dawn Winery and Brightcrown Mountains. Players can use the interactive map above to go to the marked location on the map to find Mist Flowers. If players are looking for routes to farm these flowers to obtain Mist Flower Corolla, they can refer to the video below.

Liyue:

Players will spend the majority of their time in Liyue when looking for Mist Flowers. Mist Flowers tend to grow near water bodies and there are several of them all across Liyue. There will be around 90 different locations where players can go to find Mist Flower but not all of them are close to each other to farm them quickly. Players can also buy the Mist Flower Corolla at the Bubu Pharmacy located in Liyue.

Players can use the interactive map to check out the Mist Flower locations that are close to each other. Consult the video above to find farming routes used to collect Mist Flowers quickly.

Inazuma:

There are only a handful of Mist Flowers that players can find in the entirety of Inazuma. Fortunately, all of these locations are fairly close to teleport waypoints and domains. Players can find most of the locations of the flowers concentrated on Watatsumi Island and Yashiori Island.

Refer to the above interactive map and visit the marked locations to find the Mist Flowers.

Edited by Mayank Shete