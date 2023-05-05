All mistakes with CS:GO Paris Major stickers

Earlier today, Valve dropped the Paris Major stickers in CS: GO, along with the pass and a few additions. While this Major will be similar to the previous events, it will have an extra emotional attachment to the players and the community. This will mark the end of an era for the most popular first-person shooter game, which has completely revolutionized the multiplayer gaming genre.

Valve has a history of making mistakes, including a ton of experimentation updates and implementation in the live servers. It also includes many player name mistakes, unmatched logos, roster errors, etc. Even during its farewell, Major is no different and contains numerous amounts.

This article will highlight every CS: GO Paris Major mistake.

CS: GO Paris Major stickers have a lot of noticeable errors

Valve is known for making many mistakes during its Major events with related items. Players were eagerly waiting for the consumables to drop, and now as they have, they were quick to notice some of the mistakes along with them. While the developers do not take much time to alter to the necessary, they are still in the game as of writing this article.

The vital mistakes in CS: GO Paris Major stickers are as follows:

Skor

Skor sticker (Image via Valve)

A sticker for Skor from the team, TheMongolz, has been included. However, the team has not selected a professional player for the active roster. This makes the player ineligible to be a part of the sticker collection.

Cruc1al (Holo)

Cruc1al sticker (Image via Valve)

Initially, the sticker has no errors, but the name represented has 'Cru1cal' written instead of his original alias.

nawwk (Holo)

nawwk sticker (Image via Valve)

Similar to the previous sticker, the developers have released the sticker with the name 'nawwwk' instead of the correct in-game name.

9ine (Holo)

9ine sticker (Image via Valve)

9ine Holo is one of the gorgeous stickers released along with the game with every Major. Although this time, the staff is not happy with the initial design. The coach recommends re-releasing with a white background.

This concludes the list of errors found by the players and the staff of the respective teams participating in the final Major of CS: GO. This is a bittersweet moment for the community as they are excited about the latest installment. Still, it makes them nostalgic about the extraordinary moment spent with friends and strangers.

CS: GO Paris Major will commence from May 8 till May 21, 2023. This marks a historical moment for the game and makes the players excited for the things to come in the following Major in Counter-Strike 2.

