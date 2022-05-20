"Did you get humbled?": Miyoung checks Valkyrae's ego during recent Valorant livestream

Earlier today, Twitch streamer Miyoung "Kkatamina" checked Valkyrae's ego during a Valorant livestream. While nearing the end of a Valorant session with some fellow OTV members, Miyoung did a hilarious check on Valkyrae's ego, eliciting quite some amusing reactions from viewers and fans alike.

After brutally roasting Rae, Miyoung hilariously stated:

"Did you get humbled?"

Read on to find out what Miyoung has to say about Rae's short height (of course in a much healthier way) and the streamer's fans' reaction to it.

Miyoung hilariously roasts Valkyrae for her small height

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter is one of the most prominent online content creators when it comes to streaming. With over 3.6 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform, Rae is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing streamers since 2020. From becoming the co-owner of an extremely popular esports organization to bagging the Game Award for Content Creator of the Year 2020, Rae has done it all with utmost perfection.

However, that hasn't stopped her friends from pulling her legs over the fact that the YouTube streamer is just 5'3 and probably one of the shortest members of OTV. Notably, many streamers, including Sykkuno, Pokimane and even Corpse Husband, have playfully teased Rae for being adorably short.

That's precisely what Miyoung pointed out in her May 20, 2022 Twitch broadcast. During the most recent livestream, Miyoung teamed up with some of her close friends to play Valorant. What happened next was a hilarious series of events.

In a Valorant match, while Rae enjoyed some compliments from fellow streamers, Miyoung went an extra mile to humble her.

Valkyrae seemed pretty pleased with the comment and hilariously asked other streamers to humble her. However, little did she she know that she was going to get brutally roasted by Miyoung.

Completely destroying Rae with her witty humor, Miyoung hilariously said:

"You have to jump to high five my face."

Something worth noting here is that Rae has always taken it in her stride because the jokes were made in a pretty healthy way. It's just two good friends teasing each other without being involved in a serious matter of body shaming.

Fans react to Miyoung's hilarious roast session

As expected, Miyoung's humor elicited quite an interesting response among viewers on YouTube.

Fans react to Miyoung's hilarious roast session (

More interestingly, this isn't the first time Rae has been trolled because of her short height. Back in 2021, Streamer of the Year, Ludwig described her as an Oompa Loompa, one of the iconic short-heighted workers at the fictional character Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

Having said that, every joke made about the streamer's height by her friends is made in an extremely healthy way. Her friends and fellow streamers have always supported her no matter what, and it was all just a matter of playful teasing. And most importantly, given the massive success she's had of late, it goes without saying that the height of a person doesn't matter at all.

Edited by Atul S